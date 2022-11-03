ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Top Utah officials urge people to get out and vote

By Chris Arnold
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2v6v_0ixxRqTY00

One of Utah's top officials was out pounding the pavement urging people to get out and vote ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson made a stop at the Salt Lake County Government Center to not only greet poll workers, but to also stress the importance of having voices be heard.

Henderson added that the poll workers should know their work is appreciated.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says they have about 400 poll workers, plus several people working in their Election Management Center.

"They're my heroes, they work so hard to do everything to make people's vote count," said Swensen. "They're just dedicated people who served the community."

During her stop, Henderson also stressed the importance of getting out to vote early, with early voting coming to a close in the Beehive State on Friday.

Henderson added that those who wait to cast their ballots on Election Day next Tuesday could face long lines. That is why she's encouraging people who already know who they are going to vote for to fill out their ballot and then drop it in the mail, secure ballot box or even come vote in-person before early voting ends.

"It'll take time to get some of those votes tallied, but the more people vote early, the bigger the numbers can be on Election Night when those polls do close," said Henderson.

In Salt Lake County, those who choose not to participate in early voting can visit one of the 42 vote centers on Election Day and vote in-person.

Comments / 5

Related
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants

PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
moabsunnews.com

HB 180 does a 180 on street-legal OHVs

A new Utah law will impose education requirements on OHV users beginning in 2023. HB 180 was welcomed by many in Grand County when it was passed in the state legislature’s 2022 general session: OHV advocates, people concerned about noise disturbances in town, and those concerned about protecting backcountry ecosystems all agree that education must be a cornerstone of resource protection and positive user group relationships.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy