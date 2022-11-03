Top Utah officials urge people to get out and vote

One of Utah's top officials was out pounding the pavement urging people to get out and vote ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson made a stop at the Salt Lake County Government Center to not only greet poll workers, but to also stress the importance of having voices be heard.

Henderson added that the poll workers should know their work is appreciated.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says they have about 400 poll workers, plus several people working in their Election Management Center.

"They're my heroes, they work so hard to do everything to make people's vote count," said Swensen. "They're just dedicated people who served the community."

During her stop, Henderson also stressed the importance of getting out to vote early, with early voting coming to a close in the Beehive State on Friday.

Henderson added that those who wait to cast their ballots on Election Day next Tuesday could face long lines. That is why she's encouraging people who already know who they are going to vote for to fill out their ballot and then drop it in the mail, secure ballot box or even come vote in-person before early voting ends.

"It'll take time to get some of those votes tallied, but the more people vote early, the bigger the numbers can be on Election Night when those polls do close," said Henderson.

In Salt Lake County, those who choose not to participate in early voting can visit one of the 42 vote centers on Election Day and vote in-person.