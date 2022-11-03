Read full article on original website
kmvt
Twin Falls County holds public test of ballot counting machines
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of tomorrow’s midterm election, Twin Falls County held a public test of their ballot counting machines. Before every election, they hold a public ballot counting test to ensure they are prepared and ready for the actual election night. They have test ballots...
kmvt
Ammon Bundy supporters gather in Twin Falls for last push before election day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — About a dozen Ammon Bundy supporters gathered at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Pole Line on Sunday to make a last push as we head into election week. Waving both American flags and those with the gubernatorial candidate’s name emblazoned across them, Bundy...
kmvt
Jerome County resident pushes through the weather for community event
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite the weather, one Jerome County farm continued on with their Farm Fest of Hope event on Saturday. The event featured a free meal for anyone who stopped by the residence, cookies donated from the Eden Senior Center, the opportunity to donate to local foodbanks, and a silent auction with proceeds going toward countries in need of assistance.
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
kmvt
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first large-scale, mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls. The six-story, 53,068-square-foot building provides commercial office space, retail and restaurant space, and 44 residential apartments. The $15...
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
kmvt
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 26
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 72-hour preparedness kit, one of the most important items to have is a first aid kit. The essentials include bandages, gauze, and surgical tape. Sanitizing products such as alcohol wipes, or hand sanitizer are also important to have in your kit. Emergency...
AOL Corp
Customers fight back against Idaho Power’s proposal to lower solar energy rates
Money is at the heart of a debate over solar energy in Idaho. Dozens of Treasure Valley residents argued during a three-hour hearing Thursday before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that Idaho Power undervalued customer-generated solar power in its study for the state regulators. The gathering in Boise followed two...
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
kmvt
kmvt
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state police are investigating a vehicle collision in Jerome this afternoon that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars. The crash took place at the intersection of North Lincoln and 8th Street in Jerome. According to the Jerome Police Department, they...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
kmvt
The Dietrich Blue Devils win Saturday to advance to the 1A DII state tournament semifinals
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four area high school football teams played playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Holt Arena. Dietrich will play Garden Valley in a 1A DII semifinal Friday at Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m. 4A. Skyline 43, Twin Falls 21. 1A DI. Grace 56, Raft River 26.
kmvt
Feeding Our Neighbors food drive hoping to help fill local food pantries
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A food drive to help replenish the local food pantries supply is taking place this week. If you received a door hangar on your front door on Saturday, now is the time to collect any canned food or non-perishable items that you wish to donate.
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
