Marion County Clerk Steve Fox is projecting a 52-percent voter turnout on Tuesday. Fox says that is a percent higher than the last non-Presidential general election in 2018. “We started out slow this year. I was thinking it wasn’t going to be a very good turnout. The last 4 or 5 days we have really had good turnout for early voting and we are inline for what we did in 2018. Vote by mail is a little stronger this year. The state started a new program that allows people to be on the vote by mail list permanently. So quite few of those applications were returned. About 840 vote by mail voters and about 200 above where we were in 2018.”

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO