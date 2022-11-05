Read full article on original website
Retiring Salem Fire Chief Dave Duncan honored on 48 year career
Salem Fire Chief Dave Duncan was honored on his upcoming retirement over the weekend after 48 years at the fire department. Duncan received a certificate of achievement from the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts and from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office. The members of the Salem Fire Protection District honored him with a framed glass box containing his patches and radio.
2022 11/09 – Edward George Walker
Edward George Walker, 79, of Centralia IL., passed away in his sleep at his home on November 6, 2022. Edward was born December 31, 1942, in San Francisco, California, the son of Delilah Mary Jane George and Marion Edward Walker. He married Sandra Kay Walton on September 23, 1967, during the 52 years of marriage they welcomed three children.
2022 11/09 – Wanda Kay (Eller) Livesay
Wanda Kay (Eller) Livesay, 81, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Friendship Manor, in Nashville, Illinois. She was born May 19, 1941, in Jefferson County, Illinois, the daughter of Rolla C. and Venita K. (Gregory) Eller. She attended Centralia Cosmetology School and was...
2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook
Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
Salem Bowlers Dominate With Herrin Tournament Title
Dominick Winkler was 3rd overall and Charlie Hunter 5th leading the Salem Wildcats bowling team to a season opening tournament win at Herrin. Nick Gregg had a 220 average in 4 games, Colton Shoemaker 213 in 3 games, Kannon King 203 in his 3 games. Ryan Detering, Rhett Detering and Silas Moats also contributed to the win seeing Salem knock down 2873 pins on the day.
Bobcats 3rd At Marion Shootout, SC 7th Grade 3rd At Flora — Jr High Boys Basketball
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up their home schedule tonight when they host Aviston. Salem is coming off a 2-1 day and 3rd place finish at the Marion Shootout on Saturday. Salem opened with a hard fought 29-27 win over Marion in the opener. After falling to a very good Belleville Central, who was the eventual champion, 63-45, Salem bounced back to rout Cahokia in the 3rd place game 45-27.
Orphans Drop 2nd Round Playoff Game To Morris
The Centralia Orphans season came to an end as they dropped their 2nd round playoff game at home to visiting Morris 56-0. Mascoutah out-gunned Highland 55-42 and Mahomet Seymour over Metamora 44-28. This weekend in the 5a quarterfinal, Mascoutah hosts Peoria and Mahomet is at Morris. In 6a, East St...
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
Salem home damaged by falling tree during strong Saturday winds
The top of a large oak tree broke off and crashed into a carport and part of a Salem home early Saturday morning. Sarah Buchanan of 324 William Street was still asleep when she heard an extremely loud noise. When she went into her living room, she found the top of the tree had penetrated the outside wall and had moved her couch six feet into the middle of the room.
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
Salem 4th Grade Finish Selmaville Tournament With Championship
The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats won the Selmaville Tournament. They opened with a 27-9 win over Iuka. EJ Wolfe had 11, Brody Brubaker added 10 to advance to the title game on Saturday. There they beat Carlyle 16-13. Lewis Eddy led Salem with 7, Nolan Krutsinger added 4.
Marion County Clerk projecting 52-percent turnout Tuesday
Marion County Clerk Steve Fox is projecting a 52-percent voter turnout on Tuesday. Fox says that is a percent higher than the last non-Presidential general election in 2018. “We started out slow this year. I was thinking it wasn’t going to be a very good turnout. The last 4 or 5 days we have really had good turnout for early voting and we are inline for what we did in 2018. Vote by mail is a little stronger this year. The state started a new program that allows people to be on the vote by mail list permanently. So quite few of those applications were returned. About 840 vote by mail voters and about 200 above where we were in 2018.”
Salem 4th Grade Opens Selmaville Tournament With Win
Salem 4th Grade opened up the Selmaville Tournament with a win over Central City 34 to 7. E.J. Wolfe had 10 points, Nolan Krutsinger and Brody Brubaker added 6 each, Lewis Eddy 4 points, and Maddox LoGrasso, Maxsen Tiemann, Quinn Honerkamp, and Amina Elkshiry all added 2 points each. Salem out-rebounded Central City with 21 team rebounds with Dagan Duncan being one of the top rebounders. Haze Dagg and Grayson Purintun were great assets to tonight’s game. Salem’s defense caused 17 turnovers for the opposing team.
Centralia Hosts Morris To Highlight Prep Football Playoffs Week 2
Area teams are back in action today as Week 2 of the prep football playoffs continue. The Centralia Orphans will kick off at 3pm this afternoon at home against Morris trying to advance to the State Quarterfinals. Also in 5a, Highland hosts Mascoutah and Metamora is at Mahomet-Seymour. In 6a,...
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
Update One: Centralia Police investigating Sunday night shooting that sends woman to hospital for treatment
Centralia Police say nine shots were fired in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 500 block of South Maple Street where a 55-year-old female resident was shot. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says the victim received a gunshot wound to her upper back near her shoulder. She was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital by Lifestar Ambulance. No information was available about her condition.
KC Routs Oakland City, Hosts Blackburn Today
KC returns to action today at 3pm when they host Blackburn College after moving to 2-0 last night with a 102-57 win over Oakland City University. Jacksen Harre and Zavian Jackson had 14 each for KC, Jhei-R Jones added 13, Emanuel Prospere and Ezereke Dawson had 12 for the Blue Devils.
