SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The second day of the French Elite SC Championships was highlighted by a new French Record set by Charlotte Bonnet in the women’s 100 breast. Bonnet, who has been swimming breaststroke more and more lately, already won the women’s 50 breast on day one. Last night, she sped to a 1:05.03. Bonnet had initially set the record two weeks ago at the World Cup stop in Berlin, swimming a 1:05.29. Gaining some momentum heading into the World Championships, Bonnet continues to improve in the event.

2 DAYS AGO