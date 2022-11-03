Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter Completes Sprint Trifecta En Route to Overall World Cup Crown
SCM (25 meters) Dylan Carter completed his sprint trifecta with his third Triple Crown — and ninth gold medal in nine races at this year’s World Cup series — in the 50 butterfly on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Carter clocked a time of 21.99, just .01 seconds...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The final day of the 2022 FINA World Cup is here. Today features the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 IM, and women’s 800 free.
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record by Six Seconds in 800 SCM Free
SCM (25 meters) Summer McIntosh lowered her Canadian record in the women’s 800 SCM freestyle by more than six seconds with her runner-up finish behind new world record holder Katie Ledecky on the last night of the World Cup series in Indianapolis. WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT...
swimswam.com
World Cup Ki Opening Night Me Javier Acevedo Ne Break Kiya 2 Canadian Record
SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo Ne Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi Fina World Cup Series Stop Ke Opening Night Mei Hi Do Aur Canadian Records Ko Break Kiya. Ontario Ke In 24-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Evening Ki Shuruwat Ki Men’s 200 Back Final Mei 1:50 Time Clock Kr Ke Aur Aisa Krne Wale Wo Apne Nation Ke First Swimmer Bann Gye Hai. Iske Baad Unhone Men’s 100m IM Ke Final Mei Ek Aur National Record Set Kiya. Is Year Hui World Cup Series Ke Dauran Acevedo Ne Ab Four Canadian Standards Ko Lowered Kiya Aur Eight National Records Bhi Jeete.
swimswam.com
Watch Katie Ledecky Take Down the 800 Free SCM World Record (Race Video)
SCM (25 meters) American distance star Katie Ledecky crushed the 800 SCM free world record on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis by nearly two seconds. At one point in the race, Ledecky was about three seconds ahead of the world record line but she ultimately touched the wall at 7:57.42. She beat the previous mark set by Spanish Olympian Mireia Belmonte at the 2013 FINA World Championships in Barcelona.
swimswam.com
Charlotte Bonnet Lowers French Record for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks at French Champs
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The second day of the French Elite SC Championships was highlighted by a new French Record set by Charlotte Bonnet in the women’s 100 breast. Bonnet, who has been swimming breaststroke more and more lately, already won the women’s 50 breast on day one. Last night, she sped to a 1:05.03. Bonnet had initially set the record two weeks ago at the World Cup stop in Berlin, swimming a 1:05.29. Gaining some momentum heading into the World Championships, Bonnet continues to improve in the event.
swimswam.com
What Will It Take to Pull Off 2024 Olympic Trials aka “The Meet of the Century”?
The CCO updates us on where USAS is at in their prep, including what the venue will actually look like with all 3 (yes, 3) pools inside. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On the heels of the World Cup Series Finale in Indianapolis, SwimSwam sat down with USA Swimming’s...
swimswam.com
Lorenzo Mora Breaks His 2nd Italian Record in 2 Days at Nico Sapio
SCM (25 meters), timed finals. Lorenzo Mora broke his 2nd Italian Record in as many days on Saturday at the 48th annual Nico Sapio Trophy. The 24-year old swam a 49.37 in Saturday’s evening session. That swim broke the Italian Record of 49.62 that was set two weeks ago at the Berlin stop of the World Cup tour. His previous personal best was a 49.93 done at the 2021 World Short Course Championships.
swimswam.com
Laon Kim Resets Three Canadian 13-14 NAG Records At Odlum Brown Colleges Cup
SCM (25 meters) Competing against a field primarily made up of university swimmers, 14-year-old Laon Kim put on an incredibly impressive display over the weekend at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup in Vancouver. Kim, who was competing for the BC All-Star squad (TBC) made up of club swimmers, took massive...
swimswam.com
Alexa Reyna Downs 1500 French Age Record for 17-year-olds
In a time trial yesterday afternoon, Alexa Reyna took down the French record in the 1500 for 17-year-olds with a time of 16:02.61 Current photo via Alexa Reyna. French native Alexa Reyna demolished the French Age Record for 17-year-old girls in the 1500m freestyle in a time trial yesterday afternoon in Indianapolis. Reyna raced alongside US Olympian Katie Grimes to stop the clock at 16:02.61. Her swim was almost 16 seconds faster than the previous record from 2016, held by Margaux Bernard. The swim is about a four second drop from her previous best time of 16:06.55.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Breaks a Meet Record, Swims 2 Personal Bests on Day 1 in Bolzano
SCM (25 meters) While the 2022 Alto Adige Swim Meet is taking place in Bolzano, Italy, the event is taking on a very international flavor, led by Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti. In total, there are 37 teams from 12 countries represented at the competition. Bolzano is located in northern Italy,...
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo Clocks 49.71 SCM 100 Back to Bring Canadian Record Under 50 Seconds
SCM (25 meters) World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017. Javier Acevedo is one of several Canadians to break a Canadian Record tonight at the World Cup stop in Indianapolis. Swimming a 49.71, Acevedo finished fourth in the 100 back tonight, just 0.04 seconds off the podium. Nonetheless, it...
swimswam.com
Giulia Rossi-Bene Sets French Age Record on Final Day of French SC Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The final day of the 2022 French Elite SC Championships saw more great racing, as the selections for the 2022 SC World Championship team are rounded out. Belgium’s Florine Gaspard won the women’s 100 IM in 59.88, outpacing the field by...
swimswam.com
Beata Nelson After Triple Crowns: “I Am Not Usually a Slap-the-Water Lady, But…”
SCM (25 meters) Beata Nelson typically has a reserved demeanor around the pool deck, but the 24-year-old American couldn’t help but let some emotion loose after sweeping the 200 back and 200 IM on Saturday night. The swims helped clinch a pair of Triple Crowns worth $10,000 each as well as the top overall standing on the World Cup series worth $100,000.
swimswam.com
Women’s Water Polo: Spain Edges Hungary for World League Title; USA Takes Bronze
Spain won a nail-biting penalty shootout 8-7 to defeat Hungary 19-18 for a debut title in the FINA Women’s Water Polo World League final on Sunday. Most Valuable Player: Rita Keszthelyi (HUN). Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Martina Terre (ESP). Classification 1-2 SPAIN 19 HUNGARY 18 in penalty shootout (FT:...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup Me Likith SP Ne Break Kiya 2 National Record
SCM (25 meters) Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi FINA World Cup Series Me Likhit SP Ne 2 SCM National Records Break Kiye Hai And Ye Unhone 100m Breast And 50m Breast Me Kiya Hai. Likith Ne FINA World Cup Series Me Breaststroke Ke 2 Hi Event Me Participate Kiya Aur Dono Hi Event Me National Records Ko Break Kiya.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Wins 2 More, American Women Take 3 Titles at Bolzano Day 2
SCM (25 meters) Noe Ponti wrapped up a historic performance at the legendary Bolazno international meet in Italy on Sunday with two more event wins. That gave him five total at the meet, which matched Thomas Rupprath’s record from 2001 and 2002. Ponti added another meet record, this time...
swimswam.com
Three National Derbies On The Schedule Following Men’s Euro Cup Eight-Finals Draw
The draw for the Euro Cup eight-finals has been conducted and there are some thrilling duels in sight, including three featuring teams from the same nation. Stock photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia. Courtesy: LEN. Today the draw for the Euro Cup eight-finals have been conducted and there are several...
swimswam.com
LA 2028: Canoe to Oklahoma?
The LA28 Games may be looking to expand venue options beyond the state of California to better accommodate the facility requirements of Canoe Slalom. Venue planning continues to evolve for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The most recent shift being the International Canoe Federation (ICF) suggesting that the Canoe Slalom event be moved out of California completely.
swimswam.com
UVM Diver Competes at Tug of War World Championships in the Netherlands
University of Vermont diver Annika Overvig recently competed at the World Championships, but not in the sport you’d expect. Current photo via Courtesy of Annika Overvig. University of Vermont diver Annika Overvig recently competed at the World Championships, but not in the sport you’d expect. The 19-year-old sophomore...
