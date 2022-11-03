ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SCM (25 meters) The final day of the 2022 FINA World Cup is here. Today features the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 IM, and women’s 800 free.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

World Cup Ki Opening Night Me Javier Acevedo Ne Break Kiya 2 Canadian Record

SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo Ne Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi Fina World Cup Series Stop Ke Opening Night Mei Hi Do Aur Canadian Records Ko Break Kiya. Ontario Ke In 24-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Evening Ki Shuruwat Ki Men’s 200 Back Final Mei 1:50 Time Clock Kr Ke Aur Aisa Krne Wale Wo Apne Nation Ke First Swimmer Bann Gye Hai. Iske Baad Unhone Men’s 100m IM Ke Final Mei Ek Aur National Record Set Kiya. Is Year Hui World Cup Series Ke Dauran Acevedo Ne Ab Four Canadian Standards Ko Lowered Kiya Aur Eight National Records Bhi Jeete.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Watch Katie Ledecky Take Down the 800 Free SCM World Record (Race Video)

SCM (25 meters) American distance star Katie Ledecky crushed the 800 SCM free world record on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis by nearly two seconds. At one point in the race, Ledecky was about three seconds ahead of the world record line but she ultimately touched the wall at 7:57.42. She beat the previous mark set by Spanish Olympian Mireia Belmonte at the 2013 FINA World Championships in Barcelona.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Charlotte Bonnet Lowers French Record for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks at French Champs

SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The second day of the French Elite SC Championships was highlighted by a new French Record set by Charlotte Bonnet in the women’s 100 breast. Bonnet, who has been swimming breaststroke more and more lately, already won the women’s 50 breast on day one. Last night, she sped to a 1:05.03. Bonnet had initially set the record two weeks ago at the World Cup stop in Berlin, swimming a 1:05.29. Gaining some momentum heading into the World Championships, Bonnet continues to improve in the event.
swimswam.com

Lorenzo Mora Breaks His 2nd Italian Record in 2 Days at Nico Sapio

SCM (25 meters), timed finals. Lorenzo Mora broke his 2nd Italian Record in as many days on Saturday at the 48th annual Nico Sapio Trophy. The 24-year old swam a 49.37 in Saturday’s evening session. That swim broke the Italian Record of 49.62 that was set two weeks ago at the Berlin stop of the World Cup tour. His previous personal best was a 49.93 done at the 2021 World Short Course Championships.
swimswam.com

Laon Kim Resets Three Canadian 13-14 NAG Records At Odlum Brown Colleges Cup

SCM (25 meters) Competing against a field primarily made up of university swimmers, 14-year-old Laon Kim put on an incredibly impressive display over the weekend at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup in Vancouver. Kim, who was competing for the BC All-Star squad (TBC) made up of club swimmers, took massive...
swimswam.com

Alexa Reyna Downs 1500 French Age Record for 17-year-olds

In a time trial yesterday afternoon, Alexa Reyna took down the French record in the 1500 for 17-year-olds with a time of 16:02.61 Current photo via Alexa Reyna. French native Alexa Reyna demolished the French Age Record for 17-year-old girls in the 1500m freestyle in a time trial yesterday afternoon in Indianapolis. Reyna raced alongside US Olympian Katie Grimes to stop the clock at 16:02.61. Her swim was almost 16 seconds faster than the previous record from 2016, held by Margaux Bernard. The swim is about a four second drop from her previous best time of 16:06.55.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Noe Ponti Breaks a Meet Record, Swims 2 Personal Bests on Day 1 in Bolzano

SCM (25 meters) While the 2022 Alto Adige Swim Meet is taking place in Bolzano, Italy, the event is taking on a very international flavor, led by Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti. In total, there are 37 teams from 12 countries represented at the competition. Bolzano is located in northern Italy,...
swimswam.com

Giulia Rossi-Bene Sets French Age Record on Final Day of French SC Championships

SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The final day of the 2022 French Elite SC Championships saw more great racing, as the selections for the 2022 SC World Championship team are rounded out. Belgium’s Florine Gaspard won the women’s 100 IM in 59.88, outpacing the field by...
swimswam.com

Beata Nelson After Triple Crowns: “I Am Not Usually a Slap-the-Water Lady, But…”

SCM (25 meters) Beata Nelson typically has a reserved demeanor around the pool deck, but the 24-year-old American couldn’t help but let some emotion loose after sweeping the 200 back and 200 IM on Saturday night. The swims helped clinch a pair of Triple Crowns worth $10,000 each as well as the top overall standing on the World Cup series worth $100,000.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Women’s Water Polo: Spain Edges Hungary for World League Title; USA Takes Bronze

Spain won a nail-biting penalty shootout 8-7 to defeat Hungary 19-18 for a debut title in the FINA Women’s Water Polo World League final on Sunday. Most Valuable Player: Rita Keszthelyi (HUN). Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Martina Terre (ESP). Classification 1-2 SPAIN 19 HUNGARY 18 in penalty shootout (FT:...
swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Cup Me Likith SP Ne Break Kiya 2 National Record

SCM (25 meters) Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi FINA World Cup Series Me Likhit SP Ne 2 SCM National Records Break Kiye Hai And Ye Unhone 100m Breast And 50m Breast Me Kiya Hai. Likith Ne FINA World Cup Series Me Breaststroke Ke 2 Hi Event Me Participate Kiya Aur Dono Hi Event Me National Records Ko Break Kiya.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Noe Ponti Wins 2 More, American Women Take 3 Titles at Bolzano Day 2

SCM (25 meters) Noe Ponti wrapped up a historic performance at the legendary Bolazno international meet in Italy on Sunday with two more event wins. That gave him five total at the meet, which matched Thomas Rupprath’s record from 2001 and 2002. Ponti added another meet record, this time...
swimswam.com

Three National Derbies On The Schedule Following Men’s Euro Cup Eight-Finals Draw

The draw for the Euro Cup eight-finals has been conducted and there are some thrilling duels in sight, including three featuring teams from the same nation. Stock photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia. Courtesy: LEN. Today the draw for the Euro Cup eight-finals have been conducted and there are several...
swimswam.com

LA 2028: Canoe to Oklahoma?

The LA28 Games may be looking to expand venue options beyond the state of California to better accommodate the facility requirements of Canoe Slalom. Venue planning continues to evolve for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The most recent shift being the International Canoe Federation (ICF) suggesting that the Canoe Slalom event be moved out of California completely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

UVM Diver Competes at Tug of War World Championships in the Netherlands

University of Vermont diver Annika Overvig recently competed at the World Championships, but not in the sport you’d expect. Current photo via Courtesy of Annika Overvig. University of Vermont diver Annika Overvig recently competed at the World Championships, but not in the sport you’d expect. The 19-year-old sophomore...
BURLINGTON, VT

