Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Video shows judge taking sign from early voting site in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the final stretch for candidates vying for your vote this election and things are starting to heat up in Gaston County. Republicans say they have video of a judge stealing one of their signs. Video from last weekend at the county board of...
Channel 9 gets behind-the-scenes look at voting process in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting is in full swing in South Carolina as Election Day nears. The York County Board of Elections has stayed busy with plenty of people coming in to vote. Some people prefer to vote in person, while others send in their ballot to be...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
Charlotte Iranian Americans join global protests against the Islamic Republic
Chants of "Freedom for Iran" and "Women. Life. Freedom" echoed off glass skyscrapers around uptown Charlotte on Saturday as local Iranian Americans and their supporters marched and rallied against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The protest was the seventh in a series of weekly protests organized by local college professor...
WBTV
“This is what democracy looks like”: East Meck students organize a “March to the Poll”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group of high school students are doing their part to encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to have their voices heard at the polls this election season. The East Mecklenburg NAACP club organized a “March to the Poll” event Thursday afternoon to encourage any...
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
Hickory Police investigating shooting into GOP congressional candidate parent’s home
Hickory Police are investigating a shooting into a home owned by the parents of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan, who is running in the 14th Congressional District that includes Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The shooting into the home’s laundry room happened between Oct. 16 and 18, according to the police...
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
Police get involved in CMS board incident involving swiped signs and a crying teen
On the last day of early voting, police were summoned to a Ballantyne recreation center after an encounter between Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Sean Strain and a volunteer for one of his opponents. Strain, who’s running for reelection, says the volunteer spread lies and harassed his 13-year-old daughter. The...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
Matthews official concerned taxpayer money was spent improperly to promote referendum
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A town leader in Matthews believes her colleague used taxpayer money to promote bond referendums on the ballot. The town spent $1,750 to design a website and a logo with the message “Moving Matthews Forward.”. The logo itself doesn’t say to vote yes, but Commissioner...
Mayor throws retirement party for man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s
STANLEY, N.C. — Former Wendy’s employee Dennis Peek finally got to have his retirement party on Saturday after he was fired without notice last month, according to his family. The retirement party for Peek, who has Down syndrome, was held on Saturday afternoon in Stanley, North Carolina, according...
Suspect at-large following barricade situation in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect remains at large following a barricaded subject situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday. Around 4 a.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Credenza Road where a suspect had barricaded inside the home with a weapon,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
WFAE
