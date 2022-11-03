Read full article on original website
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
Ill. Community College System records enrollment growth for 1st time since 2009
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. But...
Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day to be held in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding their Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The range will be open rain...
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause.
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. A new poll shows Missouri voters want recreational marijuana in their state. At least 61 percent of voters would vote yes to Amendment 3.
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
Williamson Co. Cops & Kids Christmas event to return for holiday season
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 will hold its annual Cops & Kids Christmas event. According to WC FOP, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement along with public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The...
County clerks prepare for midterm election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash back for 2022 with help from Knights of Columbus
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is a Toys for Tots event at bars in Cape Girardeau that’s been going on for years. This year, the event almost didn’t happen because of a lack of volunteers. “I really cannot let this go away,” one...
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State.
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau Saturday, November 5. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.
Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating...
SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to do a little shopping and support a great cause. This is all part of the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library Craft Fair where roughly 60 vendors took part in the event.
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
