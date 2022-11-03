ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

KFVS12

Ill. Community College System records enrollment growth for 1st time since 2009

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. But...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
kfmo.com

Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County

(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

County clerks prepare for midterm election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau Saturday, November 5. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.

