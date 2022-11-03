Read full article on original website
How massive avian flu outbreaks will impact Thanksgiving turkey supply, prices
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreaks have impacted turkey farms across the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving, which will mean higher prices on poultry.
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Turkey prices are flying higher this year — here's how to have an affordable Thanksgiving
For those who had planned on cooking the traditional turkey for Thanksgiving, this year's prices and shortages might make you consider it's time to try something different. Here are some other meat, fish and vegetarian alternatives for your menu.
Fewer turkeys means higher prices for holiday birds
(The Center Square) – There are plenty of turkeys available for holiday celebrations this year, but expect to pay more for them. Blame the avian flu. Nationwide, outbreaks of avian flu this past spring caused producers to destroy millions of birds. The result is 2% fewer turkeys in this fall’s inventory.
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Sam’s Club?
Sam's Club often offers competitive prices on groceries, but how do they stack up to other retailers when it comes to Thanksgiving turkeys? And how do Sam's Club turkeys compare to other options in...
Avian flu is affecting the poultry industry as the holidays approach
Across the country, avian flu outbreaks are taking a toll on the turkey and chicken industry, leaving farmers scrambling as they try to protect their birds.
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019
Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
Inflation Isn't the Only Reason Your Turkey Will Cost More This Thanksgiving
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year thanks to inflation — but the traditional main course has soared in price for another reason. Turkey production is down significantly in 2022 because the industry is dealing with what could soon become the worst year ever of avian flu outbreaks for poultry. When cases of the virus are detected, whole flocks have to be culled.
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
10 Thanksgiving grocery hacks as turkey prices soar
Thanksgiving is causing concern for Americans as grocery prices continue to soar ahead of the holiday. In fact, turkey prices are projected to rise by 23 percent, while other essential ingredients such as eggs, butter and flour have also seen a significant price hike of 32.5 percent, 25.8 percent, and 17.1 percent, respectively, according to the Consumer Price Index.
There’s a Turkey Shortage This Year—Here’s Why You Should Buy Your Bird Early
Attribute ID is required for the listicle shortcode. For lots of people who celebrate Thanksgiving, the highlight of the holiday is the turkey. Whether you cook your turkey yourself or order a turkey from a pro, it can set the tone for the entire tone for your Thanksgiving table. But there’s a chance that you’ll either have to go without turkey or pay a higher price this year, thanks to a turkey shortage.
UK orders all England’s poultry kept in to fight bird flu
LONDON (AP) — British authorities say all poultry and other captive birds in England must be kept indoors from next week after bird flu was detected in dozens of farms across the country and in wild birds. The U.K. is facing its worst ever outbreak of avian influenza, with over 200 cases confirmed since October 2021 and millions of birds culled. The mandatory measures, which come into force on Nov. 7, legally require all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity rules to protect their birds from the disease until further notice. The U.K.’s chief veterinary officer said there is a “rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.” Authorities say the risk to public health is very low.
Best way to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey
GTU chef, Austin Buhler, joined us in the studio with what he claims to be the best turkey recipe. Here’s are some helpful rules of thumb:. How Much Meat Per Person? 1 to 1 ½ pounds per person. When to start defrosting? You need 24 hours for every...
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Grocery stores 'removing inflation,' dropping prices ahead of Thanksgiving Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, all that food is going to cost you more than last November. According to market research company IRI, the total cost jumps 13.5 percent. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. So, some stores are offering promotional prices early.
U.S. wheat ratings improve a bit; corn, soy harvests advance -USDA
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week but still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. The...
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
