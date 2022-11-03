ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa teen accused of shooting 2 dogs, killing 1 during robbery attempt, police say

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4To70m_0ixxRAqO00
Jayden Makell Harris was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including aggravated cruelty to animals after shooting two dogs, killing one. He is connected with other Hillsborough County robberies. [ Tampa Police Department ]

A 17-year-old Tampa boy believed to have shot two dogs, killing one, during an attempted robbery was arrested Thursday, the Tampa Police Department said.

The man was walking his two dachshunds in the 2600 block of West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. Oct. 28 when police say Jayden Makell Harris approached the man from behind, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. At one point the dogs got nervous, Police Chief Mary O’Connor said, and Harris fired multiple shots — hitting both dogs.

The man then picked up his dogs and ran away. Harris chased the man and fired two more shots in their direction, the department said in a news release Thursday. After getting home, the man saw one of his dogs was severely injured, according to police, and he took the dogs to an emergency veterinarian. The badly injured dog died from its injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8Rsg_0ixxRAqO00
Two dachshunds were shot during the armed robbery. The dog on the right died from its injuries. [ Tampa Police Department ]

Police believe Harris was involved in other Hillsborough County robberies, and according to the release, he was arrested a few hours after the dogs were shot on a warrant unrelated to the Oct. 28 incident. Harris was released two days later after paying a $32,500 bail.

Harris was arrested at his Tampa home Thursday on new charges, police said. He remained in jail Thursday evening on a bond of $36,000, jail records show. Police say he is now facing charges including felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, felony robbery with a firearm, felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm and two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He also faces a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

One person shot in Newtown incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
SARASOTA, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy