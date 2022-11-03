Tampa teen accused of shooting 2 dogs, killing 1 during robbery attempt, police say

Jayden Makell Harris was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including aggravated cruelty to animals after shooting two dogs, killing one. He is connected with other Hillsborough County robberies. [ Tampa Police Department ]

A 17-year-old Tampa boy believed to have shot two dogs, killing one, during an attempted robbery was arrested Thursday, the Tampa Police Department said.

The man was walking his two dachshunds in the 2600 block of West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. Oct. 28 when police say Jayden Makell Harris approached the man from behind, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. At one point the dogs got nervous, Police Chief Mary O’Connor said, and Harris fired multiple shots — hitting both dogs.

The man then picked up his dogs and ran away. Harris chased the man and fired two more shots in their direction, the department said in a news release Thursday. After getting home, the man saw one of his dogs was severely injured, according to police, and he took the dogs to an emergency veterinarian. The badly injured dog died from its injuries.

Police believe Harris was involved in other Hillsborough County robberies, and according to the release, he was arrested a few hours after the dogs were shot on a warrant unrelated to the Oct. 28 incident. Harris was released two days later after paying a $32,500 bail.

Harris was arrested at his Tampa home Thursday on new charges, police said. He remained in jail Thursday evening on a bond of $36,000, jail records show. Police say he is now facing charges including felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, felony robbery with a firearm, felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm and two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He also faces a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm.