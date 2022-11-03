Read full article on original website
Transcript: David Wilson Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by David Wilson, the president of TRD and the winning OEM for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship. We'll go right to questions. Q. From Martinsville Saturday night to today, what have you seen out of Ty Gibbs?. DAVID WILSON: Well, it's obviously been...
Transcript: Ty Gibbs - Frontstretch Interview - Phoenix Raceway
Q. Before the race it was a lot of boos from the crowd, but that was a mixture of some cheers there for Ty Gibbs, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion. Ty, how did you put all the chatter and all the criticism behind you this week and deliver the title today?
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. We'll go straight to questions. Q. There was never a doubt in your mind; what was it like during the race? You pretty much dominated. JOEY LOGANO: Yeah,...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Transcripts: Noah Gragson & Justin Allgaier Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll start our post-championship press conference, and we're now joined by Noah. We will go right to questions. Q. We'll start with the handshake. How important or why was that important for you to go over there and offer him that?. NOAH GRAGSON: Because they did a good...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Transcript: Mark Rushbrook - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, and the winning OEM of the driver champion, Joey Logano. Q. Ford hasn't had a driver win two championships since David Pearson a long time ago. What has Joey Logano brought to Ford as you guys are able to celebrate a second in five seasons?
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Toyota Statement on Coy Gibbs
Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.
Team Penske and Joey Logano Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, securing his second career title with Team Penske. The driver's championship is Ford’s tenth overall and seventh in the modern era (1972-present). The victory marked Logano’s fourth points win of the season, third at Phoenix, and the 31st of his career in 507 Cup Series starts.
Joey Logano captures 2022 Cup Series title Featured
Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship at Phoenix Raceway, makes history as one of two currently active Cup Series drivers to have multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 32 year old Team Penske driver captured his second championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Zane Smith gets breakthrough NASCAR Truck Series title in wild overtime shootout
After two frustrating runner-up finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, Zane Smith finally won his first title in a two-lap overtime shootout. Holding off defending champion Ben Rhodes by .236 seconds at the end of a wild final two laps of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150, Smith put it succinctly after a celebratory burnout at Phoenix Raceway.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Ty Gibbs Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Toyota GR Supra driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs’s championship marks the fourth, and second consecutive, Xfinity Series driver title for Toyota. TOYOTA FAST FACTS. Gibbs won seven races, claimed...
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Bacon Banks 20-Grand at Ovals, Grant Grabs USAC Sprint Title
For Brady Bacon, winning four of the six Oval Nationals preliminary night features that have been held at California’s Perris Auto Speedway since 2019 was a nice feather to have in his cap. However, the biggest prize of them all had eluded the 32-year-old driver for, quite literally, half...
34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
It’s full speed ahead for the Grandview Speedway and the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2023. The wildly popular Grandview High Banks will again be home to the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series that will launch its’ thirty-fourth season at the one third mile track on the Hill.
Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Logano Wins Second Championship
No. 2 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Race Rundown: Austin Cindric put a bow on his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, delivering a 10th-place result in the championship finale. Cindric launched from the 14th position in the Discount Tire Ford Mustang and muscled forward to finish the opening segment in the 10th position. The 24-year-old driver reported a small vibration and came to the attention of the No. 2 pit crew under the stage break. Cindric restarted 12th and consistently contested around the top 10 through the bulk of Stage 2, securing another 10th-place result when the flags flew to signal the stage’s end. A quick service stop on pit road from the Discount Tire crew gained the Team Penske driver three positions. Over the course of the lengthy, final stage, Cindric fought hard for a top-10 finish before heading into the offseason. He would finish one spot out in the 11th position at the checkered flag.
