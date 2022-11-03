ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins’ defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields put up 178 yards rushing vs the Miami Dolphins, Fields broke the single-game rushing record previously held by Michael Vick (173). Is Justin Fields the new Mike Vick? Or is Josh Boyer getting exposed as a defensive coordinator?
MIAMI, FL
