Drivers urged to find alternate route at La Cholla, Sunset due to crash
Northwest Fire is advising the public to find an alternate route at La Cholla and Sunset due to a crash.
A sedan crashed into a wall and crews are helping a person who has minor injuries.
Traffic is going to be an issue in the area, says Northwest Fire.
