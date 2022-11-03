ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Drivers urged to find alternate route at La Cholla, Sunset due to crash

By Marcos Icahuate
 4 days ago
Northwest Fire is advising the public to find an alternate route at La Cholla and Sunset due to a crash.

A sedan crashed into a wall and crews are helping a person who has minor injuries.

Traffic is going to be an issue in the area, says Northwest Fire.

