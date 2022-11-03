Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street. A neighbor told officers that...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman arrested for DWI after drivers crash into home, tree
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are in the hospital, one person was arrested for DWI and one family’s home on the North Side has extensive damage after a car crashed into it overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4200...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man shot in leg on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on the West Side. Police said the shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue, near Castroville Road. The man was shot in the leg and taken to University...
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
KTSA
Man shot and killed as he arrives at San Antonio church
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead after a shooting outside of a church on San Antonio’s East side. At around 10:30 A.M. Sunday, a Dodge Durango pulled up the the church at 1300 WW White Road. Two adults and some children were in the vehicle...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shot while arriving at East Side church identified
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Monday at 3:17 p.m.:. The victim has been identified as Lyndon Seymore, 24. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting they said was a targeted attack. Original Story:. A shooting outside of an East Side church Sunday morning left one man dead and...
KSAT 12
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAPD: Man fatally shot outside East Side church, two suspects on the run
The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m.
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
1 dead after driver loses control and drives off bridge, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A driver is dead after they lost control of their vehicle and drove off a bridge on I-37, officials say. Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-37 and Southton Road for a reported crash. Police said a...
13-year-old San Antonio girl at center of Amber Alert may be with 17-year-old boy, police say
Have you seen them? Police are looking for Joanna Luna, who is believed to be with a 17-year-old boy. She may be in grave danger.
KSAT 12
Fight at South Side bar leads to pepper spraying and gunfire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a bar on the city’s South Side left a crowd of people pepper sprayed and two hospitalized with gunshot wounds, said San Antonio police. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Police said a fight...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
Argument between two men leads to shooting in north San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men led to a shooting on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 11000 block of Baltic Drive. Police said one of the men is a woman's new boyfriend,...
SAPD: Security uses pepper spray to disperse crowd after fight breaks out; shooting then happens in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A fight broke out inside a bar, and soon after, a shooting took place in the parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
KSAT 12
RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown. Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Family devastated after explosive overnight crash leaving elderly woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO — Family members say 79-year-old Rosa Gomez is a big-hearted woman who has always put others first and they hope now that she needs help, family and friends will respond to her plight. Gomez nearly died early Thursday when a speeding vehicle failed to make a turn...
Police search for missing man last seen in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been missing since Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding him. Marcus Bading, whose age was not reported, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive. Authorities said he...
