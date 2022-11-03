ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street. A neighbor told officers that...
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAPD investigating after man shot in leg on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on the West Side. Police said the shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue, near Castroville Road. The man was shot in the leg and taken to University...
Man shot and killed as he arrives at San Antonio church

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead after a shooting outside of a church on San Antonio’s East side. At around 10:30 A.M. Sunday, a Dodge Durango pulled up the the church at 1300 WW White Road. Two adults and some children were in the vehicle...
Man fatally shot while arriving at East Side church identified

SAN ANTONIO – Updated Monday at 3:17 p.m.:. The victim has been identified as Lyndon Seymore, 24. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting they said was a targeted attack. Original Story:. A shooting outside of an East Side church Sunday morning left one man dead and...
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
