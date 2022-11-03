ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

By Jacob Fischler
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyScF_0ixxQU9300

Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota. Washington, D.C., and 19 other states have already approved such proposals. (Canva image)

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law.

Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota. If approved, those states would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing use, jurisdictions that account for about 44% of the United States population.

Though some Republican-trending states such as Montana and Alaska have lifted prohibitions in recent years, most that have legalized recreational use still tend to lean toward Democrats in state and national elections.

That could change this year, as four of the five states with legalization on the ballot—Arkansas, Missouri, and the Dakotas— have Republicans in control of both legislative chambers and in the governor’s office.

“We’ve seen a growing number of states in the middle of the country re-examining their marijuana laws,” said Mason Tvert, a spokesman for the Denver-based cannabis law and policy firm Vicente Sederberg. “This is really just the next step in the evolution of public attitudes toward marijuana policy.

“Generally, what we find is the more people hear about and learn about marijuana, the more likely they are to support making it legal and regulated.”

Adding more states that allow for recreational use provides the possibility that members of Congress from those states will support a fledgling industry and promote federal changes, Tvert said.

Criticism of ballot measures

The initiatives are not without their critics, even on the political left. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a Democrat, said this week she opposed Missouri’s ballot measure because it would exclude Black business owners from the industry, the Missouri Independent reported.

Legalization advocates in Arkansas have also criticized that state’s ballot initiative for being too strict and not including expungement of previous offenses, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

But the trend since Colorado and Washington first allowed recreational use 10 years ago has been toward further legalization.

As the industry has flourished where it is state-legal, it has developed an interest in expanding elsewhere.

“For-profit companies, they have an interest in getting in these other markets,” Beau Kilmer, the co-director of the nonprofit think tank RAND Corp.’s drug policy research center, said.

As more states adopt legalization, the model could shift, Kilmer added. Colorado and Washington “definitely set a precedent” for a for-profit model, but other approaches are possible, he said.

Places in Canada, for example, permit only sales through state-owned stores, which allows the government to set prices and strictly control what products and potencies are available.

“It’ll be interesting to see, especially as more conservative states start having more serious conversations about this, whether or not we see a middle option—the state store approach, for example,” Kilmer said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Legislation in some states?

As cultural acceptance of marijuana use has increased, more states may opt to address legalization through the “traditional legislative process” rather than through ballot initiatives, Kilmer said.

That could leave space for other approaches beyond the for-profit model.

Each state that passes legalization has adopted varying regulatory approaches, Tvert said. But the model popularized by Colorado and Washington is generally seen as successful.

Former critic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who was the state’s governor when the ballot measure passed, said this month his concerns never materialized.

“I feel pretty darn sure now that this is such a better, in terms of almost every measure, such a better societal decision than what I grew up in, and it’s going to have huge impacts,” Hickenlooper said at an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the state’s legalization.

“This model is something that has opened the door for all these other states. And I’ve personally gone and talked to either the general assembly or the governors in half a dozen states, and… literally, there is no attack, no anxiety that we don’t have a pretty good answer for.”

Social justice concerns

Last month, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of federal offenses and tasked his administration with considering removal of the drug’s Schedule I classification that puts it in the most severe class of drugs of abuse.

Efforts in Congress to legalize marijuana under federal law have stalled in the U.S. Senate, despite broad popularity.

That has left almost half the country living with a major difference between federal and state marijuana law.

As more states move to allow it, questions of fairness for those convicted of prior offenses have proliferated.

In his statement, Biden asked governors to follow his lead and pardon low-level marijuana offenders, a call that largely went unanswered.

In Missouri, Jones’ opposition stems from a provision in the measure that would cap the number of licenses for manufacture and sale of recreational marijuana and give first choice to parties that are licensed to provide medical marijuana—almost all of whom are white.

Legalization push to continue

When they’re put on the ballot, marijuana legalization measures typically pass, though often by relatively slim margins.

Tvert said there was “a good chance” each of the five states would pass their ballot measures on Nov. 8.

No matter the results, the momentum toward more legalization will likely continue, Kilmer said.

“Regardless of what happens on Nov. 8,” Kilmer said. “You’re still going to see a push for this in other states over time.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IOWA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could be fired or face other job-related repercussions for testing positive for a legal drug taken on the advice of a physician. A new state panel is searching for solutions to this potential problem that will protect workers and employers. Three […] The post Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections

WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far.  The initiative, […] The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Georgia — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. Louisiana’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force heard testimony Tuesday from Shonda Broom, a former nurse who recounted how her off-duty use […] The post Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VERMONT STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket

Despite political headwinds favoring Republicans, freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock has outshined his Democratic ticket-mates and remained neck-and-neck with Republican candidate Herschel Walker. A new statewide poll of likely voters paid for by the Georgia News Collaborative and conducted by the University of Georgia finds Warnock with a slight lead and picking up steam with key […] The post Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEVADA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections.  Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ILLINOIS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections

PHOENIX – A federal judge denied a bid to shut down efforts by a group that has been surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa County, saying that it would violate the First Amendment rights of the watchers. Two separate lawsuits have been filed aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa and Yavapai […] The post Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

State Police protection for Edwards’ European trips cost taxpayers $52,000

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two trips to Europe over the past three months cost Louisiana taxpayers almost $52,000 just for his security team.  Sending Louisiana State Police troopers with Edwards on his 10-day trip to the Netherlands and France in August cost $33,846, and their travel on his six-day trip to London last month cost […] The post State Police protection for Edwards’ European trips cost taxpayers $52,000 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

In this file photo from January 2020, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves the Senate chamber during a brief recess during the impeachment trial proceedings at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell said odds are even for Republicans to regain control of Congress in the midterm elections. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.”  He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms

WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National Association of Realtors announced after the […] The post AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an application by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) to have the court strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans. WILL’s lawsuit, on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA), argued that because the group pays federal taxes it […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Phoenix votes to de-prioritize enforcement of abortion laws

The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 late Tuesday afternoon to direct its police department to make state abortion laws its lowest priority for enforcement. Voting in favor of the resolution were Mayor Kate Gallego and Vice Mayor Laura Pastor, along with council members Yassamin Ansari, Carlos Garcia, Betty Guardado and Debra Stark. Voting against were […] The post Phoenix votes to de-prioritize enforcement of abortion laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PHOENIX, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ILLINOIS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Supreme Court won’t allow new trials for ‘Jim Crow’ split-jury verdicts

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that felony convictions could no longer be secured with a non-unanimous jury in Louisiana and Oregon, the last two states that had such a threshold. But Louisiana’s highest court handed down an opinion Friday that said the ruling doesn’t apply retroactively, meaning some 1,500 felons currently in […] The post Louisiana Supreme Court won’t allow new trials for ‘Jim Crow’ split-jury verdicts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy