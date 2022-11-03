Read full article on original website
Tyshawn White leads new look Ship U. wrestling in 2022-23
Following four different stops in a journeyman collegiate career, everything changed for Shippensburg University graduate Tyshawn White, and the Raider wrestling program, last March at the NCAA Division II National Championships. White, seeded 9th in the 125 pound bracket, fought his way all the way to the national semifinals, where...
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
SHIP U. Football’s Ray Jones named PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week
Shippensburg University redshirt sophomore linebacker Ray Jones (Wilmington, Del./Saint Elizabeth) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Monday following his performance in the Raiders’ 44-7 victory at Lock Haven Saturday. Jones helped the Raiders storm out to a 35-0...
Steel-High rolls to third straight district title
Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned. Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home. Daquan […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12
YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
SU Wrestling receives strong showings across the board in season opener
A number of the Shippensburg University wrestling team’s many freshmen impressed, but it was two seasoned veterans that brought home the biggest prize to open the season during the Alvernia Invitational Saturday at the Flynn Complex. How it Happened. Graduate student Al Miscovich (Mount Pleasant, Pa./Mount Pleasant Area (Pitt-Johnstown))...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University
Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
CASD Kicks Off 100 Book Challenge
The Chambersburg Area School District (CASD) kicks off the 100 Book Challenge November 7th, 2022, bringing 200-250 books to every classroom, kindergarten through third grade, for students to take home and read throughout the school year. The new resource was purchased utilizing federally provided Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman 1948~2022
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman, 74, of Shippensburg, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1948, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Bruce and Bernita M. (Ordway) Kunkleman, Jr.
Boy & Girls Club Open House & Ribbon Cutting
Please join the Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg for a time of celebration as the CVBA and the Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce join forces for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event. The event will be held on November 10, 2022. Guests will be able to visit the...
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
Anthony J Bogden Jr. obituary 1947~2022
Anthony J Bogden Jr., 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born September 4, 1947 in Ashland, PA the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden, Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
WDTV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
