Chambersburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High rolls to third straight district title

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned. Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home. Daquan […]
STEELTON, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
YORK, PA
baltimorepositive.com

The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead

How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University

Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

CASD Kicks Off 100 Book Challenge

The Chambersburg Area School District (CASD) kicks off the 100 Book Challenge November 7th, 2022, bringing 200-250 books to every classroom, kindergarten through third grade, for students to take home and read throughout the school year. The new resource was purchased utilizing federally provided Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022

John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
GREENCASTLE, PA
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
FOX43.com

First snow of the season | Weather Rewind

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022

Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WDTV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

