Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto delivers honest take on the one key advantage Zack Wheeler will have for Game 6 vs. Astros

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win
The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners: 3 best free agents Seattle must target after ALDS loss to Astros
The Seattle Mariners surprised the MLB world by snapping a 21-year postseason drought that was previously the longest among the four major American sports. It ended on a disappointing note as they could not win a game against the dominant Houston Astros in the ALDS. Even with the unfortunate sweep, this young squad absorbed priceless experiences they will need for the foreseeable future.
Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see
Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers make scientific addition to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff
The Detroit Tigers, like all of MLB, are looking towards the offseason after the conclusion of the World Series. They began the “Hot Stove” season with an addition in the dugout. The Tigers have hired Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lund...
RUMOR: Why Yankees feel ‘confident’ Aaron Judge will stay
In spite of the disappointing end to the New York Yankees’ 2022 season, no one can take away from the excellence Aaron Judge showed during the regular season. In his final year of team control, Judge went bananas, hitting 62 home runs and leading the MLB in almost every relevant offensive metric, and he’s primed to make bank off of a historic season.
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
The biggest early problem Sixers must fix in 2022-23 season
Are these the real Philadelphia 76ers? They are owners of one of a 4-6 record and are not among the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers’ defense has been dismal. The James Harden-Joel Embiid connection is worth keeping an eye on. Also, the offseason additions haven’t had the impact that many expected. Here we will look at the biggest early problem that the Sixers absolutely have to fix in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Astros fans boo Ted Cruz, hit him with beer can during World Series celebrations
The entire city of Houston was absolutely buzzing on Monday as they celebrated the Astros’ World Series championship with a parade across the city. As fans turned up in bunches, all ready to celebrate the incredible season from their Astros, the crowd couldn’t hold back their disdain when a float headlined by US Senator Ted Cruz passed by. Amid the ongoing cheers, the crowd rather quickly changed tune and began savagely booing Cruz and his family. Have a look at Cruz awkwardly waving at the fans who continue to shower him with boos as he moved slowly past them.
Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the […] The post Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Suns?
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Phoenix Suns at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Sixers are playing without James Harden due to a foot strain and could also be without their other veteran star. Before the Sixers face the Suns, one key question still lingers for Philadelphia: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
MLB announces first ever Draft Lottery that will catch Nationals, Pirates attention
Major League Baseball is taking a page out of the NBA’s book and implementing a Draft Lottery, per Jim Bowden. The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery will be held in San Diego during the Winter Meetings on December 6th. Teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Oakland Athletics...
Trea Turner gets MLB Free Agency assist from Jon Hamm
Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner elected to hit free agency during the MLB offseason. With the superstar infielder hoping to secure a mega deal on the open market, he teamed up with Hollywood A-lister Jon Hamm in order to create an epic highlight reel for part of his pitch to interested teams.
Shohei Ohtani Angels trade rumors get cold water dumped all over them
Shohei Ohtani trade rumors have recently surfaced for a number of reasons. The Los Angeles Angels have consistently failed to contend since Ohtani arrived in Anaheim. Additionally, the two-way phenom is set to hit free agency following next season. However, Angels’ GM Perry Minasian pumped the brakes on the Ohtani trade stirrings, per the LA Times’ Sarah Valenzuela.
Astros, Alex Bregman troll Phillies, Yankees fans at World Series parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series victory on Monday. The team parade drew no shortage of fans as Houston celebrated its first championship since 2017. Astros fans and players, including star Alex Bregman, trolled fans of both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, per the Houston Astros Twitter account.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
‘We didn’t finish it’: Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans after World Series defeat
The Philadelphia Phillies lost the World Series to the Houston Astros, and Bryce Harper knows very well they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 4-1 defeat in Game 6, Harper didn’t elaborate on the reason for their loss. Instead, he emphasized they just didn’t get the job done. Plain and simple.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0