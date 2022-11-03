Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto delivers honest take on the one key advantage Zack Wheeler will have for Game 6 vs. Astros

The entire city of Houston was absolutely buzzing on Monday as they celebrated the Astros’ World Series championship with a parade across the city. As fans turned up in bunches, all ready to celebrate the incredible season from their Astros, the crowd couldn’t hold back their disdain when a float headlined by US Senator Ted Cruz passed by. Amid the ongoing cheers, the crowd rather quickly changed tune and began savagely booing Cruz and his family. Have a look at Cruz awkwardly waving at the fans who continue to shower him with boos as he moved slowly past them.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO