Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO