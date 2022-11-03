Read full article on original website
Related
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022
Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022
Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022
Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022
Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Anthony J Bogden Jr. obituary 1947~2022
Anthony J Bogden Jr., 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born September 4, 1947 in Ashland, PA the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden, Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary...
Caroline G Headley obituary 1919~2022
Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022
Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
Barbara Eileen Statler obituary 1945~2022
Barbara Eileen Statler, 77, of Shippensburg, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Born on February 23, 1945, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Dolores Allen Rosenberry. Barb graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1963 and later went to...
Richard L Clark obituary 1929~2022
Richard L Clark, 93, of Warfordsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Richard was born in Warfordsburg, PA on January 11, 1929, the son of the late Esta Fern (Lynch) and Irvin Clark. He was a member of...
Colleen Kay Rock obituary 1952~2022
Colleen Kay Rock, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg. She was born on November 19, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Richard and Betty (Pensinger) Rock. Colleen retired from Chambersburg Hospital and was a life member at Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God. Colleen is survived by...
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights 1970~2022
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights, 52, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home. Born April 27, 1970 in Chambersburg he was the son of James K. Wrights, Jr., and Geraldine L. Webber Wrights. Bert was a 1989 graduate of CASHS. He was the co-owner/operator...
Michael E Cicala obituary 1940~2022
Michael E Cicala, 82, formerly of Woodbridge, VA and Ephrata, PA, passed away November 2, 2022, in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Krissie and Michael Gilroy in Greencastle, PA, where he and his wife, Anita M. (Rife) Cicala resided since 2019. Born August 28, 1940, in Washington, DC,...
Fred Scott Shoap obituary 1954~2022
Fred Scott Shoap, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1954 in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harper Shoap II, and Marian Squire Shoap. Fred was employed as a finish carpenter for several construction companies. After his...
Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022
Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
Helen E Negliaccio obituary 1946~2022
Helen E Negliaccio, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of the New York area, passed away November 1, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Helen was born on November 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Ruth White. She was a strong outspoken woman who loved her children, friends, and family.
Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
Linda K Straka obituary 1947~2022
Linda K Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947 in Sutton, West Virginia daughter of the late Donovan E. & Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
