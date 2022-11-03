Read full article on original website
Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished two months ago is found 2,000 miles away in Canada as his father and grandmother are arrested: Warned mom that 'bad people are trying to take me away' before being kidnapped
A six-year-old Miami boy with autism who vanished two months ago, reportedly kidnapped by his father and grandmother, has been found safe 2,000 miles away in Canada. Jorge 'Jojo' Morales has been missing since August 27 after his father failed to return the child to his mother at their Miami home as part of their custody agreement.
Police: Washington couple brought children along to allegedly steal $15K of beauty products
AUBURN, Wash. — A husband and wife allegedly stole beauty products worth more than $15,000 from a Marysville, Washington, store with their two children, police say. According to a news release from the Marysville Police Department, on Oct. 20, a husband and wife entered an Ulta store with their two children. The couple allegedly stole about 400 beauty products that were worth about $15,500.
She told a 911 operator her marriage was over. Her ex fatally shot her while she was on the phone, police said.
A man fatally shot his former partner Thursday while she was on the phone with a 911 operator, telling authorities the couple's marriage had recently ended, police in Texas said. Witnesses told police in the city of Lewisville, north of Dallas, that the man took his own life shortly after...
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Migrant on work program is serial rapist suspect, days away from leaving US
The Pierce County Sherriff’s Department says a migrant worker in this country as part of a short-term work program is a serial rapist. He was caught and charged just three days before he was set to return to Mexico. WARNING: The story includes graphic details. Ricardo Villegas Molina, 28,...
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
