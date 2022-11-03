ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished two months ago is found 2,000 miles away in Canada as his father and grandmother are arrested: Warned mom that 'bad people are trying to take me away' before being kidnapped

A six-year-old Miami boy with autism who vanished two months ago, reportedly kidnapped by his father and grandmother, has been found safe 2,000 miles away in Canada. Jorge 'Jojo' Morales has been missing since August 27 after his father failed to return the child to his mother at their Miami home as part of their custody agreement.
MIAMI, FL
960 The Ref

Police: Washington couple brought children along to allegedly steal $15K of beauty products

AUBURN, Wash. — A husband and wife allegedly stole beauty products worth more than $15,000 from a Marysville, Washington, store with their two children, police say. According to a news release from the Marysville Police Department, on Oct. 20, a husband and wife entered an Ulta store with their two children. The couple allegedly stole about 400 beauty products that were worth about $15,500.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy