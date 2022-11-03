COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region. TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.

