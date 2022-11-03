ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS



Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
How high prices and inflation are effecting this seasons holiday giving

COLUMBUS Miss. ( WCBI) – The economy has more people making cuts to their personal budgets this year. With the holiday season rolling around, charitable organizations are left wondering if that belt-tightening is going to affect the donations they depend on. With prices up, many organizations and charities wonder...
Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week. TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into...
Warm & humid start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average for most of the week. Much, much colder air is set to arrive for the weekend. MONDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid again today with isolated showers. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s, especially for areas southeast of the Trace.
LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7. The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.
Damp & Gloomy Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region. TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.
Brief warmup before arctic blast late in week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures climb into the low 80s early in the week before a strong cold front Friday knocks highs into the low 50s. Lows also take a huge hit and dive into the mid to upper 30s over the weekend. MONDAY: Amid plenty of sunshine a high...
Cold front next week sparks big change in temperatures

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs will drop from the 80s into the mid 50s by the end of next week, thanks in part to a robust cold front moving the the region overnight Friday. SUNDAY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s while plentiful cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers remains. Lows bottom out in the low 60s.
