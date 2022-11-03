Read full article on original website
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
Following Sunday’s loss at the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are wrestling with a number of key injuries.
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans’ offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints were held to a season-low 243 yards in a tepid 27-13 home loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 3-6. New Orleans settled for a field goal on the last play of the half after Dalton’s misfire, which sailed off of Callaway’s fingertips, and did not get a touchdown until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
Bucks dealt 1st loss, fall to Hawks despite Young's absence
Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J.
