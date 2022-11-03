ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Embraces the Spirit of Taos for a Transformative Cause

Emcee Jenny Anchondo with co-chairs Ashley White and Shannon Hanberry (Photo by Nate Rehlander) The glorious Taos, New Mexico is dear to the heart of many travel-loving Texans. Just a road trip away, the otherworldly town is a true escape. With its defining style in mind, the Friends of Wilkinson Center, an auxiliary group that supports the organization’s mission to provide pathways of self-sufficiency with respect, hosted its ninth annual Spirit of Taos event on Friday, October 14. With Southwestern attire, a mariachi welcome, and post-dinner dancing soundtracked by the lively Jimmy Stadler Band, the annual event is one of Dallas’ most laid-back, lovely fundraisers.
The Winning Projects of the 2022 PaperCity Dallas Design Awards

The annual Dallas PaperCity Design Awards were presented Thursday, evening, November 3, in the Grand Ballroom of The Joule hotel led by an icon in the design world, the masterful master of ceremonies Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios, Beverly Hills. The awards recognized winning projects from...
7 Cool Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Deadmau5, World Food Championships, and Lone Star Film Festival

From holiday-ready musicals to a Texas film festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This annual food festival returns to Fair Park for its 10th anniversary this week. Featuring over 1,500 chefs and home cooks from around the world, chefs will participate in ten categories for $300,000 in prizes — bacon, barbecue, burger, dessert, rice/noodle, sandwich, seafood, soup, steak, and vegetarian. Tickets are available for general admission (including tasting experiences like BBQ Ranch, live chef demos, and more), or VIP.
