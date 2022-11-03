ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the season premiere of ‘The Culpo Sisters’ for free

The first season of TLC show “The Culpo Sisters” will air on the network on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the show live on TLC or on streaming platforms if they miss the live premiere. Platforms available for streaming include Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV. All platforms offer a free trial for those interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ season 9 premiere for free

The holiday season is here which means a new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network. Eight amateur bakers show off their family traditions and superb baking skills in a new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” premiering on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network. Viewers can also watch the show on streaming platforms like Philo and fuboTV. Both platforms offer a free trial for new users interested in signing up for a new account.
When does ‘American Idol’ return for season 21?

It’s almost the time for the return of “American Idol.”. After huge success from season 20 in the beginning of the 2022 year, season 21 has recently been confirmed to air in February 2023 on ABC. Stream “American Idol” on fuboTV or on HuluTV. In a...
