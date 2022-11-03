ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WEB EXTRA: Illini Hoops Tip off Show 1-on-1 with Derek Piper

By Andy Olson
(WCIA) — Andy Olson talks with Illini Inquirer’s Derek Piper in the Your Illini Nation Tip Off Show. The two talk about expectations for Illinois men’s basketball, a position-less team, and a whole new starting lineup to the Illini compared to last year.

