Welsh badminton player Jordan Hart recalls the desperate state of mind she was in this past April, when she first came across a new professional athlete influencer app called Cirqula. Two months prior, Hart’s father, a lorry driver, had fallen headfirst out of his truck, cracking his skull and suffering a brain hemorrhage. Though he ultimately survived the accident, Hart says the injuries prevented him from getting back behind the wheel and, therefore, earning his living. Hart, 27, had relied on her parents’ assistance with travel and tournament expenses that can easily exceed $30,000 a year. Having been ranked as high as...

