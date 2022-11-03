Read full article on original website
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Messi, Neymar and Pogba join Call of Duty: How the football superstars will feature in Season 10 mobile game?
With World Cup 2022 just around the corner, football fever is about to take over Call of Duty with three superstars set to feature in the game. PSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar, and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will cross over into the virtual world to be present in Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 10: World Class.
'I couldn't believe it': How Black Ferns great reacted to thrilling semi-final
Four-time Rugby World Cup winner Anna Richards expected Saturday’s semi-final between France and New Zealand to be close, but still “couldn’t believe” how the Test ended. The Black Ferns booked their spot in this weekend’s World Cup final against England after beating France 25-24 in a...
2022 AFLW All-Australian squad named: Brisbane dominate the entry list
The 2022 AFLW Season Seven All-Australian squad has been confirmed by the selection panel on Tuesday. A group of nine that consisted of Nicole Livingstone (Chairperson), Sarah Black, Sam Virgo, Andrew Dillon, Laura Kane, Kelli Underwood, Megan Waters, Narelle Smith and Tim Harrington confirmed the 42 players included. A final...
Three England stars and 4 All Blacks confirmed in full Barbarians squad
The Barbarians have named a star-studded panel of players for their upcoming match with an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 13 November. The squad is a who’s who of former internationals and it includes three former England players – Joe Marchant, Joe Marler and Zach Mercer.
'No one really gave us a chance': Rennie 'gutted' but 'proud' after French test
Coach Dave Rennie said he was “wrapped with the character and attitude” shown by the Wallabies during their thrilling Test against France on Sunday morning (AEDT). The Wallabies were less than five minutes away from an incredible upset win over Les Bleus at Stade de France, before some individual brilliance from winger Damian Penaud gave the hosts the lead.
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Will Smith joins Wests Tigers on one-year deal
Wests Tigers have bolstered their utility stocks with the signing of Will Smith on a one-year deal for 2023. Smith, 30, most recently played for Hull FC in the English Super League, having joined on a short-term deal after being granted a release by the Titans in June. Able to...
Cirqula Logic: ‘Vulnerable’ Athletes Say They Were Played by Social App
Welsh badminton player Jordan Hart recalls the desperate state of mind she was in this past April, when she first came across a new professional athlete influencer app called Cirqula. Two months prior, Hart’s father, a lorry driver, had fallen headfirst out of his truck, cracking his skull and suffering a brain hemorrhage. Though he ultimately survived the accident, Hart says the injuries prevented him from getting back behind the wheel and, therefore, earning his living. Hart, 27, had relied on her parents’ assistance with travel and tournament expenses that can easily exceed $30,000 a year. Having been ranked as high as...
