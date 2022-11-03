ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PW4uk_0ixxOeNf00

(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind.

According to the National Weather Service , additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California.

Dry weather is expected on both Thursday and Friday with rain showers and light snow in the mountains expected on Saturday, according to the NWS. Sunday rain and light snow will occur in the morning with heaving snow occurring in the evening and overnight.

Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow

The brunt of the storm occurs on Monday through Tuesday with heavy snow expected in the Sierra and periods of heavy rain in the Valley and Foothills, according to the NWS. They also warn of gusty winds across the area.

Wednesday more rain and snow are possible after the brunt of the storm.

The NWS also said that hazardous travel, major delays, and chain controls could be possible during the storm. Traveling through the mountains during this time is discouraged.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

