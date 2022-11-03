Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Gas prices in Springfield area up to $3.82
SPRINGFIELD — Supply worries drove up the cost of gas in the Pioneer Valley despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, AAA said Monday. A gallon of regular averages $3.82 in the Springfield area, according to figures released Monday by AAA Northeast. That’s up from $3.73 last week and $3.44 a month ago. Last year, the price averaged $3.35.
Record-breaking warm weather in Mass. to cool off on Tuesday
The unseasonably warm weather is expected to snap on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service. Cities in Massachusetts and neighboring states saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend as thermometers climbed to the high 70s. Boston recorded a maximum temperature of 76...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
Increase in deer, vehicle accidents during first week of Daylight Savings
The end of Daylight Savings time causes a 16 percent increase in collisions between deer and vehicles in the week after the time change, a new study shows.
Tips on ways to stay warm that help save money
22News has a few alternative ways to stay warm that may save you some money.
westernmassnews.com
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
Following rehab, Marriott Springfield Downtown reopens as city’s ‘living room’
SPRINGFIELD — Calling it Springfield’s new living room, the owners, managers and Marriott officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Springfield Marriott Downtown in Tower Square following its $50 million rehab. The 266-room hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space and a rooftop garden...
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
Bridge Street closed and without power in Monson
Bridge Street in Monson will be closed due to a utility pole damaged in an accident.
Eyewitness News
Help is on the way to help people pay for energy bills this winter
(WFSB) - It’s going to be a struggle for some people to heat their home this winter. You can expect to pay up to 28-percent more than last winter for heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is some help on the way. The White House announced...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A condo in Milford that sold for $161,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 130 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $447,827. The average price per square foot was $256.
westernmassnews.com
Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident. According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident. At this time, power is not expected to be...
Holyoke Mall extends its hours for holiday shopping
The Holyoke Mall announced that they are extending their holiday hours and festivities for holiday shopping.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of the weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Latest research shows COVID changing, cases declining
We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0