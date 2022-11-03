ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Gas prices in Springfield area up to $3.82

SPRINGFIELD — Supply worries drove up the cost of gas in the Pioneer Valley despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, AAA said Monday. A gallon of regular averages $3.82 in the Springfield area, according to figures released Monday by AAA Northeast. That’s up from $3.73 last week and $3.44 a month ago. Last year, the price averaged $3.35.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident. According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident. At this time, power is not expected to be...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of the weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.
BARRE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Latest research shows COVID changing, cases declining

We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.
WESTFIELD, MA
