Harry Styles Wears His “Dream Wardrobe” in New Gucci Campaign

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are celebrating their fashionable friendship with a new collaboration. The Don’t Worry Darling actor stars in the campaign for HA HA HA, his collection that showcases a “shared vision of a men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde for the renewal of culture, the practical and everyday use of a ‘dream wardrobe.'”

First presented this past June, the line’s name combines Styles and Michele’s first initials and “represents the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.” Styles previously starred in Gucci’s Fall 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns and frequently wears the Hollywood-loved Italian fashion house. The musician-turned-actor will next star alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman, which premieres Nov. 4 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Priced from $235 to $4,200, the range nods to the former One Direction singer’s own penchant for eye-popping prints, vintage-inspired silhouettes and playful approach to fashion. Pieces include tailored jackets and trousers in plaid and herringbone, Prince of Wales coats, vests with Gucci’s interlocking G logo, striped and graphic T-shirts, baggy denim, houndstooth hats and bow ties, oversized sunglasses, floral print silk scarves, retro felt hats and more.

In the campaign — titled Liberated Vanity — shot by Mark Borthwick (who also did the music for the accompanying video), the 28-year-old superstar “exhibits masculine vanity without hypocrisy and false scruples dictated by convention.” Styles poses playfully with “scenic elements of everyday life,’ such as a green leather couch, a tall potted plant, a side chair, a mattress and even a high-fashion take of the laundry chair.

“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” says Styles in a release. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Currently promoting his sophore solo album, Harry’s House, The British singer-songwriter is in the midst of his Love on Tour takeover of Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, where he’s playing nightly through Nov. 15; tickets available at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. Gucci has its own California happening at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where its 4,500-square-foot Gucci Valigeria Ephemeral pop-up boutique (open through spring 2023) offers luggage, travel bags, carry-ons and other accessories from the Savoy collection. (Ryan Gosling recently starred in the whimsical campaign.)

See more images from the shoot and pieces from Styles’ HA HA HA collection below, and shop the range online at Gucci’s website here.

Gucci HA HA HA Pince-Nez Glasses

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Pince-Nez Glasses $755

Gucci HA HA HA Tennis 1997 Sneakers

Gucci HA HA HA Tennis 1997 Sneakers $980

Gucci HA HA HA Flower Print Silk Scarf

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Flower Print Silk Scarf $720

Gucci HA HA HA Tank Top

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Tank Top $650

Gucci HA HA HA Striped T-Shirt

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Striped T-Shirt $690

Gucci HA HA HA Cherry Denim Pants

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Cherry Denim Pants $1,850

Gucci HA HA HA Jackie Shoulder Bag

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Jackie Shoulder Bag $6,900

Gucci HA HA HA Check Hat

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Check Hat $590

Gucci HA HA HA Check Bow Tie

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Check Bow Tie $330

Gucci HA HA HA Silk Shirt

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Silk Shirt $1,150

Gucci HA HA HA Square G Vest

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Square G Vest $1,600