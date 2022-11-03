ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Alcorn Tries to Snap 3-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Battle

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDxTi_0ixxOQyN00

LORMAN, (WJTV)- Alcorn State football is on a 3-game losing streak.

This is the first time under head coach Fred Mcnair that the Braves have lost 3 games in a row.

ASU takes their talents to Prairie View A&M for a Friday night matchup.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy