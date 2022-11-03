Alcorn Tries to Snap 3-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Battle

LORMAN, (WJTV)- Alcorn State football is on a 3-game losing streak.

This is the first time under head coach Fred Mcnair that the Braves have lost 3 games in a row.

ASU takes their talents to Prairie View A&M for a Friday night matchup.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

