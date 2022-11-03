Taylor Swift Fan Who Bought $1,500 Seats From 'Ticketfaster' Floors Web

A woman took to social media to ask fellow Taylor Swift fans if she was potentially scammed out of $1,500 after ordering tour tickets off a site called "Ticketfaster."

Recently, Swift announced that she was heading out on the road next year to sing her hits throughout her career on the "Eras" tour just one day after Swift claimed all 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her 10th studio album, Midnights.

TikTok user Yhara—under the username @edgybrowsstudio—shared her predicament to see if anyone has used "Ticketfaster" before and if it was "legit," to which fans immediately told her she was scammed.

"I have a dilemma and I'm hoping some of you can help me," Yhara begins her video. She said how excited she was about the presale for tickets to Swift's tour. She shared a screenshot of her tickets that told her where her seats were and what date.

When she "purchased" the tickets, she remembered that the official presale wasn't until November 15. She told the internet that she bought the tickets through "Ticketfaster."

Above, Taylor Swift attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. A Swift fan took to social media to ask others if she was scammed for purchasing concert tickets on a site called "Ticketfaster." Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"If you used ticketfaster and you've had a good experience please let me know and please tell me I'm not getting scammed," she said.

Fellow "Swifties" took to the comment section to tell her that she was scammed and questioned what "Ticketfaster" was.

One user questioned, "Why do people genuinely think they're not getting scammed when tickets are quite literally NOT RELEASED OR ON SALE??"

"Maybe more people will use Ticketfaster and the rest of us will have a better chance for the real tickets," another joked.

"Babe if it sounds like Ticketmaster and it's meant to look like Ticketmaster but it's not Ticketmaster," one user pointed out.

"If Taylor herself says they're not on sale WHY do people still think this is a good idea," commented one user.

"girl you better call your bank and dispute the charges," a user urged.

Newsweek has reached out to @edgybrowsstudio and Swift's reps for comment.

Be aware of ticket scams

According to a 2018 study conducted by Aventus, 12 percent of concert-goers have been scammed when purchasing tickets.

When purchasing concert tickets, be very aware of ticket scams. According to USA.gov, here are a few ways to protect yourself and your money.