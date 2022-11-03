ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday lights return to Bronx Zoo with new displays

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Holiday lights return in November at the Bronx Zoo 00:33

NEW YORK -- Holiday lights return to the Bronx Zoo this November.

This year, there will be new displays for the outdoor experience.

Organizers say the six lantern trails have been reimagined and more than 70 new lanterns have been added.

In all, there are more than 360 wildlife-themed lanterns spread across the zoo, representing 90 species.

The event runs on selected days from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights .

