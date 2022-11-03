Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season With 98-51 Win Over Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season Monday with a commanding 98-51 win over Alabama A&M inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide was paced by a 26-point game by guard Brittany Davis. Karly Weathers had 15 points and four steals in her collegiate debut, while JaMya Mingo-Young tallied 10 boards and six points with Jada Rice adding eight boards, nine points and three blocks.
rolltide.com
No. 20 Alabama Opens Season with a 75-54 Victory Over Longwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team had four players score in double figures and four pull down 10 or more rebounds as the Crimson Tide pulled out an impressive 75-54 victory over Big South preseason favorites Longwood in Coleman Coliseum on Monday night. The contest season opener for both teams.
rolltide.com
Alabama Soccer Falls To South Carolina In SEC Championships Final
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Alabama soccer team (19-2-1) fell in a 1-0 battle in the SEC Championships Final Sunday against No. 2-seeded South Carolina (13-3-5). The Crimson Tide finished as the SEC Tournament runner-up for just the second time in program history and the first time since 1995. Alabama...
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Brandon Miller Named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the best player in Division I men's college basketball. The...
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
rolltide.com
Alabama Volleyball Falls in Three Sets to Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball dropped a three-set decision to Mississippi State Saturday afternoon in Foster Auditorium, falling by set scores of 24-26, 21-25 and 11-25. Alabama (8-16, 2-10 SEC) was the first to reach set point in the opening set over Mississippi State (13-10, 6-7 SEC), 24-21, but the Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 24-24 and the Crimson Tide took a timeout. Mississippi State came out with back-to-back points out of the break to win the opener, 26-24. Trailing 7-3 early in the second, Alabama scored five unanswered to take a lead, but the Bulldogs answered right back to score seven in a row and pull ahead 14-8. The Tide drew as close as three points but the visitors remained in front the rest of the way, winning 25-21. Ahead 15-11 in the third set, Mississippi State closed it out with 10 in a row to win, 25-11, and take the match.
rolltide.com
No. 6 Alabama Football Falls in Overtime at No. 10 LSU, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. - The No. 6/6/6 Alabama football team fell in overtime at No. 10/15/17 LSU, 32-31, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored on its first drive of the extra period to take the lead; however, the Tigers scored on their ensuing possession and won the game when it converted the two-point attempt.
Comments / 0