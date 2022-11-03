TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball dropped a three-set decision to Mississippi State Saturday afternoon in Foster Auditorium, falling by set scores of 24-26, 21-25 and 11-25. Alabama (8-16, 2-10 SEC) was the first to reach set point in the opening set over Mississippi State (13-10, 6-7 SEC), 24-21, but the Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 24-24 and the Crimson Tide took a timeout. Mississippi State came out with back-to-back points out of the break to win the opener, 26-24. Trailing 7-3 early in the second, Alabama scored five unanswered to take a lead, but the Bulldogs answered right back to score seven in a row and pull ahead 14-8. The Tide drew as close as three points but the visitors remained in front the rest of the way, winning 25-21. Ahead 15-11 in the third set, Mississippi State closed it out with 10 in a row to win, 25-11, and take the match.

