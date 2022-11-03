ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report: Bridges Avoids Jail Time After Domestic Violence Charge

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2PCa_0ixxNgBK00

The Hornets forward reportedly won’t face jail time after pleading no contest in a felony domestic charge.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges will reportedly avoid jail time after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes .

Bridges, though, will face three years of probation as part of the agreement with prosecutors. He accepted the punishment while refraining from admitting guilt in the case, per Holmes.

The update on Bridges’s punishment comes after the restricted free agent was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In June, Los Angeles police arrested Bridges on but he was released on $130,000 bond.

But in July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed three felony charges—one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death—against the 24-year-old, who originally pleaded not guilty to all three.

Bridges appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded no contest to one count, California Penal Code Section 273.5 (a), which discusses domestic violence regarding a spouse or other beneficiary, according to Holmes. The two other counts were dropped as part of the agreement.

His felony charge also included an “allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim” that was dropped as part of the negotiated plea deal. Bridges’s three-year probation will reportedly consist of attending 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, serving 100 hours of community service and once a week narcotic testing that only allows the use of marijuana if there is a reasonable doctor’s prescription.

Going forward, Bridges reportedly will not be permitted to own any guns, ammunition or dangerous weapons. He will also be required to pay a $300 restitution fine, a $500 domestic violence fine and abide by the agreement of a 10-year protective order, requiring him to refrain from having contact with the woman and maintaining 100 yards away from her.

Bridges and the woman were able to keep custody of their two kids but all visitation or exchange of the children between the parents must be done peacefully and via a neutral third party, per Holmes.

When Bridges was initially arrested in June, the Hornets released a statement saying they were aware of the charges against him but did not provide any additional comments as the NBA conducted its investigation into the situation. Currently, Bridges has not signed with a NBA team this season.

The Hornets released another statement on Thursday following the ruling.

“We are aware of today’s developments regarding Miles Bridges’ legal situation,” the team’s public relations team posted . “We will continue to gather information before determining any potential next steps. Until then, we will have no additional comments.”

However, due to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the league could potentially suspend, fine or dismiss him from having any connection to the league because he pleaded no contest. Bridges was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
buzzfeednews.com

One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge

One of the the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter ahead of his state trial. J. Alexander Kueng accepted the plea deal, which comes with a recommended sentence of 42 months imprisonment, just before his joint trial with former fellow officer Tou Thao was set to begin, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County District Court confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst

Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report

The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, and a grand jury declined to indict Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors.
EUCLID, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy