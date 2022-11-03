ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Madison Central vs. Oxford football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Watch and follow live as two Mississippi Class 6A powers battle to keep their season alive

Important postseason games are being played all across the country this week, but one interesting nonplayoff matchup on the slate worth watching is a Mississippi Class 6A showdown between Madison Central and Oxford on Thursday night.

Both of these teams are ranked in the top 15 of the Mississippi high shool football rankings , but Oxford is almost guaranteed to miss the Class 6A playoffs without a win tonight.

On top of that, they have history.

Madison Central ended the Chargers' season in 2018 and again last year, but Oxford got the last laugh in 2020, rallying in the fourth quarter to escape with a 25-23 victory and send the Jaguars home.

Now, it's been almost exactly a year since Madison Central knocked off Oxford 31-21 on its way to winning the 2021 state championship, and the Chargers would love a chance to return the favor as well as keep their postseason hopes alive.

This is a high-stakes matchup between a pair of heated rivals you won't want to miss.

Watch the Madison Central vs. Oxford live stream on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Madison Central Jaguars face the Oxford Chargers with a spot in the Mississippi Class 6A playoffs on the line

When : 5:00 p.m. PT/8: 00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 3

Where : Oxford Middle School | Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Mississippi high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

Madison Central (6-3) is not the same team that finished 12-1 in the regular season a year ago and eventually brought home its first state championship in 22 years.

This year's Jaguars already have two more losses than last year's team, and they've lost to three teams that gave them little to no trouble last season.

That doesn't mean Madison Central is weak this season, it just means the Jaguars are beatable.

Oxford (5-5) should be excited about playing a beatable team, because the Chargers stand very little chance of making the Class 6A playoffs without a win this week.

With only the top four teams in each region making the postseason, Oxford is currently on the outside looking in as the fifth place team in the Class 6A Region 3 standings.

The Chargers' chances are slim as it stands now. Oxford is currently tied with Starkville at 3-3 in the division, and the Yellowjackets have a favorable matchup at home tonight against a Grenada team that is 1-5 in league play.

However, Grenada does have five wins on the season and only lost to Madison Central by a touchdown when those two met.

If both Oxford and Grenada can pull off upsets tonight, Oxford should sneak into the postseason by the skin of its teeth.

Not only would an Oxford win likely land the Chargers in the playoffs, a Madison Central loss could mean the end of the road for the Jaguars depending on who else wins this week.

This game may set the table for a dramatic finish to the 2022 regular season.

Catch all the action live.

Watch the Madison Central vs. Oxford game live on the NFHS Network .

