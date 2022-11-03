Read full article on original website
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
NOLA.com
Planning for the big Thanksgiving feed underway
Slidell’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 24. This year, meals will be available either by delivery, pickup or dine-in. The deadline to place an order for meal delivery or to volunteer is 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Aldersgate UMC, as...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6
Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
WDSU
Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years
NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
houmatimes.com
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Banks, and Local Councils on Aging to Host Early Senior Thanksgiving Meals
Peoples Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging, and the New Orleans Council on Aging are partnering to host Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To give back this holiday season, Peoples Health has partnered with...
NOLA.com
These New Orleans shops are taking traditional bagels to the next level with toppings, spreads
A bagel with butter is just a bagel with butter. And a bagel with cream cheese is just a bagel with cream cheese. But what about a toasted sesame seed bagel with a thick layer of sun-dried tomato cream cheese, fresh avocado, tomato and cucumbers, served with a bag of potato chips?
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
NOLA.com
Lighting the graves of those gone ahead
Such a cloak of history wrapped the All Saints Day illumination of Madisonville Cemetery graves on Nov. 1. Among the north shore's oldest cemeteries, Madisonville's historic burial ground holds the remains of some pre-Louisiana Purchase colonial settlers, soldiers from the Battle of New Orleans and the Civil War. A son of Louisiana's first governor is there, along with the area's first European families.
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
WDSU
Stormy Saturday Forecast
NEW ORLEANS — Today, partly to overcast conditions with local temperatures 2-3 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Warmer highs expected today from 81-86°, as breezy and gusty southeast winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph push humid gulf air across southeast Louisiana. Basically the quiet before the storm. Overnight we have a chance of rain, and a slight chance for storms tracking from Dallas Texas and western Louisiana. A marginal risk (low chance 5%) for damaging winds, but flooding could also be an issue with excessive rain amounts of 1-3" inches falling from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Strong winds begin over and Baton Rouge will be the closest area nearest to SELA to have heavy rain and strong storms and potential for damaging winds of 58 mph or greater (again a low chance). By 9:00 AM rain, storms and winds spread over most of Southeast Louisiana tracking west to east. Metro New Orleans will be in the midst of these conditions until 3 pm, so any outdoor events may want to evaluate weather conditions vs safety.
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
