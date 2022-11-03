ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WAFB

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
COVINGTON, LA
whereyat.com

$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!

There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelocalpalate.com

How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way

Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Planning for the big Thanksgiving feed underway

Slidell’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 24. This year, meals will be available either by delivery, pickup or dine-in. The deadline to place an order for meal delivery or to volunteer is 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Aldersgate UMC, as...
SLIDELL, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6

Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOLA.com

Lighting the graves of those gone ahead

Such a cloak of history wrapped the All Saints Day illumination of Madisonville Cemetery graves on Nov. 1. Among the north shore's oldest cemeteries, Madisonville's historic burial ground holds the remains of some pre-Louisiana Purchase colonial settlers, soldiers from the Battle of New Orleans and the Civil War. A son of Louisiana's first governor is there, along with the area's first European families.
MADISONVILLE, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Stormy Saturday Forecast

NEW ORLEANS — Today, partly to overcast conditions with local temperatures 2-3 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Warmer highs expected today from 81-86°, as breezy and gusty southeast winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph push humid gulf air across southeast Louisiana. Basically the quiet before the storm. Overnight we have a chance of rain, and a slight chance for storms tracking from Dallas Texas and western Louisiana. A marginal risk (low chance 5%) for damaging winds, but flooding could also be an issue with excessive rain amounts of 1-3" inches falling from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Strong winds begin over and Baton Rouge will be the closest area nearest to SELA to have heavy rain and strong storms and potential for damaging winds of 58 mph or greater (again a low chance). By 9:00 AM rain, storms and winds spread over most of Southeast Louisiana tracking west to east. Metro New Orleans will be in the midst of these conditions until 3 pm, so any outdoor events may want to evaluate weather conditions vs safety.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
MANDEVILLE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
LOUISIANA STATE

