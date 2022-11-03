NEW ORLEANS — Today, partly to overcast conditions with local temperatures 2-3 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Warmer highs expected today from 81-86°, as breezy and gusty southeast winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph push humid gulf air across southeast Louisiana. Basically the quiet before the storm. Overnight we have a chance of rain, and a slight chance for storms tracking from Dallas Texas and western Louisiana. A marginal risk (low chance 5%) for damaging winds, but flooding could also be an issue with excessive rain amounts of 1-3" inches falling from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Strong winds begin over and Baton Rouge will be the closest area nearest to SELA to have heavy rain and strong storms and potential for damaging winds of 58 mph or greater (again a low chance). By 9:00 AM rain, storms and winds spread over most of Southeast Louisiana tracking west to east. Metro New Orleans will be in the midst of these conditions until 3 pm, so any outdoor events may want to evaluate weather conditions vs safety.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO