Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
richmondconfidential.org
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
‘It’s super-low turnout’: Early returns suggest many voters may sit out Tuesday’s election
Early voting numbers in parts of the Bay Area seem to indicate that turnout for Tuesday’s general election could be on the low side, but some officials expect a last-minute boost from in-person voters. With less than 24 hours before people are allowed to vote in person, only about...
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
First Alert Day: Storm front slams into Northern California, Waterspout warnings posted along the coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- The leading edge of a potent cold front slammed into the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a...
Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race
OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
vallejosun.com
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon
money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website.
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
KCRA.com
Is the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot in Sacramento? Customers at Lichine's think so
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling lucky?. People who stopped by Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento on Monday to buy tickets for the historic Powerball jackpot are feeling so. After no one had the winning ticket after Saturday's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest in history. The currently estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion.
Comments / 0