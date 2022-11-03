ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Day: Storm front slams into Northern California, Waterspout warnings posted along the coast

SAN FRANCISCO -- The leading edge of a potent cold front slammed into the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race

OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million

1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
vallejosun.com

Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
FAIRFIELD, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon

money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon

COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
EUREKA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

