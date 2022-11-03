ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas high school football scores: Week 11 Playoffs live updates, live streams - Thursday

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Watch live Thursday night Texas high school football games and follow along on SBLive as the final week of the regular season kicks off in the Lone Star state

The final week of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially gets underway Thursday night (November 3) with several high-profile matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's Thursday night action on SBLive Texas including live UIL football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries, and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A-2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Texas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Texas:

Top stars, best performances from Week 10 in Texas high school football

Look: Cibolo Steele beats Converse Judson in triple-overtime thriller

Parish Episcopal tops SBLive’s latest Texas Small School Top 25 football rankings (Oct. 27)

Full football coverage on SBLive Texas

Related
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Bi-District Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After 11 weeks of play, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs kick-off. 6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso 3A Division II Region IW1 Crane vs […]
TEXAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Breaking down the Georgia football playoff brackets

The Georgia high school football state playoffs are here and 256 teams across eight classifications have advanced into their respective tournaments. This year’s first round will have a different feel to it with three classifications playing their games on Saturday. The other five will play on ...
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas

Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
TEXAS STATE
