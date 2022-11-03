ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Caroline G Headley obituary 1919~2022

Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022

Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Barbara Eileen Statler obituary 1945~2022

Barbara Eileen Statler, 77, of Shippensburg, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Born on February 23, 1945, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Dolores Allen Rosenberry. Barb graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1963 and later went to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Fred Scott Shoap obituary 1954~2022

Fred Scott Shoap, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1954 in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harper Shoap II, and Marian Squire Shoap. Fred was employed as a finish carpenter for several construction companies. After his...
ORRTANNA, PA
Harold H Angle obituary 1923~2022

Harold H Angle, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1923 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late VT and Rhoda (Heintzelman) Angle. Services will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the First United Methodist...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022

Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
NEWBURG, PA
Helen E Negliaccio obituary 1946~2022

Helen E Negliaccio, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of the New York area, passed away November 1, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Helen was born on November 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Ruth White. She was a strong outspoken woman who loved her children, friends, and family.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Linda K Straka obituary 1947~2022

Linda K Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947 in Sutton, West Virginia daughter of the late Donovan E. & Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Jerry L Barnhart obituary 1952~2022

Jerry L Barnhart, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his home. Born July 15, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Ray E. and Betty (Kauffman) Barnhart. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Jerry then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022

Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
NEWVILLE, PA
Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022

Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022

Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022

Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
