Related
Anthony J Bogden Jr. obituary 1947~2022
Anthony J Bogden Jr., 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born September 4, 1947 in Ashland, PA the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden, Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary...
Caroline G Headley obituary 1919~2022
Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022
Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
Barbara Eileen Statler obituary 1945~2022
Barbara Eileen Statler, 77, of Shippensburg, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Born on February 23, 1945, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Dolores Allen Rosenberry. Barb graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1963 and later went to...
Abram Myers Diehl obituary 1928~2022
Abram Myers Diehl, 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. Born October 15, 1928 in Orrstown, PA he was the son of the late Harry C. and Barbara Ellen (Myers) Diehl. He served in the United States Army during...
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights 1970~2022
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights, 52, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home. Born April 27, 1970 in Chambersburg he was the son of James K. Wrights, Jr., and Geraldine L. Webber Wrights. Bert was a 1989 graduate of CASHS. He was the co-owner/operator...
Fred Scott Shoap obituary 1954~2022
Fred Scott Shoap, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1954 in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harper Shoap II, and Marian Squire Shoap. Fred was employed as a finish carpenter for several construction companies. After his...
Harold H Angle obituary 1923~2022
Harold H Angle, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1923 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late VT and Rhoda (Heintzelman) Angle. Services will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the First United Methodist...
Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022
Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman 1948~2022
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman, 74, of Shippensburg, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1948, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Bruce and Bernita M. (Ordway) Kunkleman, Jr.
Carroll Dean Bartle obituary 1942~2022
Carroll Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born February 21, 1942 in Greencastle, PA, as the son of the late Ellis Wilmer and Sarah Ruth (Shoap) Bartle. Dean graduated in the Class of 1960 from Chambersburg...
Helen E Negliaccio obituary 1946~2022
Helen E Negliaccio, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of the New York area, passed away November 1, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Helen was born on November 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Ruth White. She was a strong outspoken woman who loved her children, friends, and family.
Linda K Straka obituary 1947~2022
Linda K Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947 in Sutton, West Virginia daughter of the late Donovan E. & Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
Jerry L Barnhart obituary 1952~2022
Jerry L Barnhart, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his home. Born July 15, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Ray E. and Betty (Kauffman) Barnhart. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Jerry then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
William R “Bill” Hale obituary 1942~2022
William R “Bill” Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 22, 1942 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Dr. Raymond M. Hale and Margaret (Robinson) Hale. He was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy in Staunton,...
Brenda Carol Himes obituary 1949~2022
Brenda Carol Himes (Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of three four, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home in Biglerville, PA after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born on July 3, 1949 in Olney, MD...
Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022
Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022
Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022
Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
