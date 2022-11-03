Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman, 74, of Shippensburg, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1948, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Bruce and Bernita M. (Ordway) Kunkleman, Jr.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO