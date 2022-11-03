Oregon high school football 4A playoff preview: favorites, challengers, sleepers, predictions

By René Ferrán

The Oregon high school football playoff brackets were released over the weekend. Here’s a look at the 4A playoff field .

Photo by Fletcher Wold

—

Favorite

Eighteen months ago, Mazama took home the blue trophy from the 4A Showcase that culminated the six-week COVID spring 2021 season — the first championship in the program’s history, although the official OSAA records don’t recognize it.

This fall, the Vikings are poised to win a title that no one can deny. They’re the last undefeated team in 4A, escaping a taut Southside Series battle with Henley and exorcising any demons from losing twice last season to Marshfield with a 44-15 victory to close out their ninth consecutive conference title. They’ve allowed a 4A-low 12.1 points per game and are second to Estacada in scoring average (39.9 ppg).

Contenders

Estacada: The Rangers lost at home to Mazama in Week 1 but haven’t looked back since. They edged La Grande 32-28 in Week 3 and cruised through Tri-Valley Conference play (average winning margin: 46.6 points), with their wing-T humming at a 4A-best 46.2 points per game.

Henley: The Hornets were a minute from forcing overtime against their crosstown rivals in Week 8. If they both advance to the semifinals, they’ll get their opportunity to exact revenge and reach their first final since winning the 1982 title.

La Grande: The Tigers opened the season 1-2, with losses to Estacada and Idaho power Weiser by a combined nine points, but finished the regular season with a six-game win streak. They got Week 9 off after The Dalles canceled its season, allowing them to rest for a march toward a second state title in a four-season span.

Sleepers

Marist Catholic: The Spartans graduated most of the key players from last year’s 4A runner-up, but their youngsters found their footing after a Week 3 loss to Mazama to run the table in the Oregon West Conference.

Tillamook: The Cheesemakers won their first league title since 1999, rebounding from an 0-2 start to win seven consecutive games, including a 17-14 overtime thriller against Scappoose in Week 8 to clinch the Cowapa championship.

3 thoughts

Best first-round matchup: Stayton (10) at Pendleton (7). The Buckaroos lost as a 6-seed last fall in their final season in 5A. Don’t think coach Erik Davis hasn’t drilled that home this week as they prepare to face an Eagles team led by dual-threat QB Cody Leming (1,888 total yards, 23 touchdowns).

Quarterfinal matchup I’d love to see: Estacada (5) at Henley (4). Two of the best quarterbacks in 4A — Cory James of the Rangers and Shaw Stork of the Hornets — in a heavyweight battle worthy of a state final.

What about the defending champions? The Marshfield Pirates limp into the postseason with losses in two of their last three games to fall to the No. 9 seed and a first-round game at Scappoose. A Round 1 win means a likely quarterfinal rematch with Mazama. That’s likely when their title defense comes to an end.

Predictions

First-round winners: Mazama, Marshfield, Estacada, Henley, Marist Catholic, Tillamook, Stayton, La Grande

Quarterfinal winners: Mazama, Estacada, Tillamook, La Grande

Semifinal winners: Mazama, La Grande

Champion: Mazama

—

