Here are the 20 must-see linebackers to watch in 2022 Washington high school football

There are a lot of standouts in Washington high school football, and SBLive WA is taking a look at some of the must-see players in each position group this fall.

Criteria for these lists include a combination of recruiting stock, on-field production and off-the-field accolades. SBLive WA also consulted coaches and other media outlets for their input.

A player is also only eligible for one position list.

Here are 20 linebackers to watch in Washington high school football. The list is in alphabetical order and sorted by classification.

CLASS 4A

Xe'ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic , 6-3, 215, senior

The Arizona State commit is among the top players on the west coast. A versatile player at 6-3, 215, he can rush the passer, cover other teams’ top player and make every tackle. Simply put, he’s a star.

“X changes the game; he changes every game we play.” — Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross

Jalen Davenport, Graham-Kapowsin , 5-10, 220, senior

After recovering from a December knee injury, Davenport made his return in Week 6. He was co-MVP of the 4A SPSL last year with 90 tackles, including five tackles for a loss.

“Jalen plays with a ton of heart, and his ability to sniff out the football is something few football players show at the high school level.” — Graham-Kapowsin coach Jeff Logan

Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge , 6-3, 230, senior

Lisherness has wasted no time getting acclimated in the Jaguars' system after transferring from White River. A wrestling state champion, he's just as dominant on the field as he is on the mat.

"He can do it all and is tough as nails. Big, strong, fast, loves to play and is a great teammate. I believe he will be an impact player at whatever college is lucky to get him on their roster." – Emerald Ridge coach Adam Schakel

Jalen Salavea, Skyview , 6-0, 250, senior

The all-region linebacker is without a doubt the leader of the Skyview defense. He's a punisher for the Storm and knows how to prevent the big play, but also knows how to make it happen for his team.

"Jalen is an outstanding linebacker, maybe the most physical linebacker in the state. He has been all-league since his sophomore year and should be the defensive player of the league this season. He has lost 20 pounds this year and now plays sideline-to-sideline." – Skyview coach Steve Kizer

Sam Speer, Camas , 6-2, 200, senior

Somebody played alongside co-4A GSHL defensive MVPs Luke Jamison and Jairus Phillips last fall - and it was this guy. Now, he's the leader of the linebacking crew - and has been an important piece in the turnaround from 0-3. Speer obviously soaked up as much information as he could from those two graduated veterans - and it shows.

"We've had a lot of good linebackers over the year ... and Sam Speer has played a bunch for us. He's an all-league player ... and is really good." - Camas coach Jack Hathaway

Kalani Steward, Richland , 6-0, 205, senior

A three-year starter for Richland, Steward is right in the thick of the conversation for not only best linebacker in the Mid-Columbia Conference, he is having a league defensive MVP type year, averaging more than 10 tackles every game.

"The leader of our defense the past two years. He has a good motor and is a ferocious tackler. Should be a lock for the all-MCC first team defense." - Richland coach Mike Neidhold

Brandon Thomas, Central Valley , 6-1, 225, senior

The most unique player in the state, Thomas’ inspiring story is well documented: he plays with a prosthetic leg after his right leg was amputated during his fight with bone cancer in 2020. Beyond the story, though, Thomas can flat out ball. He has 10 tackles for loss and three forced turnovers through Week 5.

“Brandon is the full package. Not only is he a game changer on defense, but he has a huge, positive personality.” — Central Valley coach Ryan Butner

CLASS 3A

Eugene Camacho, Spanaway Lake , 5-11, 235, senior

The three-year starter (and 3A PCL defensive MPV in spring of 2021) has shed injury bug that bit him last fall, and has been as physical as ever for the Sentinels as the middle-of-defense force.

“He is a true middle linebacker who can take on lead blockers, and shed offensive linemen to make the tackle.” — Spanaway Lake coach Cameron Robak

Isaiah Carlson, Ferndale , 6-2, 220, senior

The four-star linebacker had Pac-12 interest before his knee injury last season. But he’s quickly re-impressing college coaches with his size, athleticism and football IQ. He can play down in the box, or cover and tackle in space.

“He keeps getting better and better each week.” — Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich

George Kruger, Bellevue , 6-0, 205, senior

Following his breakout two seasons ago, Kruger, the Wolverines' leading tackler, might be one of the most physical players on this list. Bellevue hasn't given up more than two scores since Week 2 and he's a big reason why.

"Physical, tough, hard-nose kid. Grew up playing in the program and has a motor and ability to get better every week. Amazing tackler between the tackles and can run sideline-to-sideline." – Bellevue coach Michael Kneip

David Lene, Eastside Catholic , 6-1, 220, junior

The Crusaders have allowed just 45 points through five games, and a big reason why is David Lene. The three-star junior linebacker is the quarterback of the Eastside defense, and hits as hard as anyone in the state.

“He is playing really well right now. Gets every single person on our defense lined up; mentally can play all 11 positions.” — Eastside Catholic coach Dominic Daste

Michael Montgomery, Garfield , 6-3, 225, senior

The three-star linebacker has offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Arizona and Arkansas because of his high motor and physical play. A true student of the game, his preparation allows him to see plays before they happen.

“Mike has a work ethic that allows him to play at a very high level, because he is going to attack each opportunity like it’s his last.” — Garfield coach Reggie Witherspoon Jr.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes , 6-1, 210, senior

With offers from BYU, Oregon and Washington State, Pulalasi projects as a running back at the next level, but it’s hard to deny his talent on the defensive side of the ball. He’s fast and physical with great range.

"He is the best running back and football player I have coached at this level, and he is a very good linebacker also.” — Lakes coach Dave Miller

David Wacenske, Kennewick , 6-3, 200, junior

Seems to know where the ball is going every down and is even better at tracking it down and making the play. Wacenske has stepped up big for the Lions since he was a sophomore in the starting lineup.

"Been a two-year starter for us at outside linebacker. Physical kid with good length." – Kennewick coach Randy Affholter

Ray Wright, Yelm , 5-10, 210, senior

The two-time SSC Defensive MVP compiled 45 tackles through the first four weeks with no signs of slowing down. With great instincts and a nose for the ball, he’s the “alpha male” of the Tornados defense, and has been for three years.

“Ray is a heat-seeking missile with bad intentions.” — Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo

CLASS 2A

Wyatt Bartroff, Ridgefield , 6-1, 225, senior

Bartroff has a high football IQ that has allowed him to be an impact player for the Spudders every week. His speed combined with intuition makes it hard for any offense to run by him.

"Wyatt is a really smart player that gets others around him in the right spot every play. He plays sideline-to-sideline on every play and has developed speed that allows him to be in the middle and range all over the field. He is a really savvy player, too, that creates a lot of situations for turnovers and positives for us. Every team this year sends two guys to him every play it seems. If they don't, he is usually making a play. " – Ridgefield coach Scott Rice

Ethan Guerra, North Kitsap , 6-4, 210, junior

A great athlete with great length, Guerra has a knack for getting his hands in passing lanes. He’s a smart player and can play sideline to sideline, stuffing the middle or covering speedy slot receivers.

“Ethan is only a junior so he hasn’t committed anywhere yet, but I am sure he will be in high demand after this season.” — North Kitsap coach Jeff Weible

Lane Heeringa, Lynden , 5-11, 190, senior

The unanimously voted team captain is a two-way star, not missing a snap through 13 games last year. At 190 pounds, he can squat 615, which helped him tally 120 tackles last season.

“His biggest strengths are his toughness and leadership skills. In fact, he gets a little upset when we take him out at the end of the game.” — Lynden coach Blake VanDalen

Neo Medrano, Prosser , 5-11, 190, senior

Reigning 2A CWAC defensive MVP hasn’t missed a step from last year as the heartbeat of the Mustangs’ defense. Medrano and his playmaking ability is a luxury for the Prosser coaching staff.

"There are very few games in his career where Neo has not made an explosive, game-altering play. We've come to expect it game in and game out." – Prosser coach Corey Ingvalson

CLASS 1A

Dylan Allred, Royal , 5-10, 185, senior

His 28 total tackles against Lynden Christian this season is a Royal record, and there’s been a lot of highly touted players for the Knights through the years. A relentless and smart football player, Allred has been the heartbeat of the Royal defense.

“He reads and runs to the football every play. Quick feet, and quick reads. Relentless to the ball.” — Royal coach Wiley Allred