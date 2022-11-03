Read full article on original website
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
Bethune daycare helps continue mission rearing little ones through donations during Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education. In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as...
Day of Giving to support South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission Statement of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The South Texas Council is the premier...
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious. The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools...
H.S. Football Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check below to see the full high school football playoff schedule for Coastal Bend teams. Medina Valley @ Veterans Memorial - Thurs. 7 PM @ Buccaneer Stadium. S.A. Southwest Legacy @ Miller - Thurs. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Stadium. Division II:. Roma @ Flour Bluff...
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
Tap in, parents! Corpus Christi Parks & Rec to hold 'Parents' Night Out' Nov. 9th
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know that a holiday break for the kids often means an extra headache for the adults that care for them. Luckily for all you kid-havers out there, you're about to get a night off this Thanksgiving weekend. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation...
L'cha-yum! The 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival returns with food, fashion and fun for all
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If matzah ball soup is "the Jewish penicillin," then consider the Jewish Food Festival your favorite annual pop-up pharmacy. Marcus Lozano, in partnership with the Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood, joined us live to dish on everything there is to know about the 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival.
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
Watch 'Hang Time,' a weekly 3NEWS exclusive segment with Islanders coach Steve Lutz
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The college basketball season tips off tonight, and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be in Starkville, Mississippi, looking to upset Mississippi State. To keep the Coastal Bend up-to-date on the Islanders' season, 3NEWS and Islanders Athletics are launching what will be a weekly segment...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
Domingo Live hosts Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino receive Keys to the City of Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning. Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
On Your Mind: Veterans groups discuss the mental health resources available for South Texas vets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Later this week, our nation will recognize Veterans Day; a time to reflect and show our support and gratitude to the heroes among us as well as those who've gone before us. For those heroes who made it back home, and who are now here...
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how long ago or how far away, we will never forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Next weekend, however, you won't need to travel too far in order to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War. Kingsville...
Day of Giving a chance to provide hope to at-risk youth through the ECF Community Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — E.C.F.'s mission is to provide quality specialized tutoring that supports the at-risk elementary students of Corpus Christi while empowering each student to achieve academic success, regardless of zip code. The program is designed to demonstrate that the trend of poor student achievement can be reversed...
Art Museum of South Texas hosts annual ARTball to ring in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi residents were there to celebrate ARTball -- the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Art Museum of South Texas. A night when the museum transforms into a party of glitz and glamour. This year's theme was avant-gold -- the theme to...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
