Corpus Christi, TX

COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious. The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools...
