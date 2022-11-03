ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

If ET does phone home, St Andrews researchers will be ready

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUPkS_0ixxLLll00

The US Department of Defense and Nasa are investigating UFOs while the James Webb Space Telescope and other scientific tools peer deeper into the universe than ever before: If aliens are out there, we could find them, or they us, at any moment.

That’s why researchers at the University of St Andrews have joined forces with the UK Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (Seti) network to found the Seti Post-Detection Hub, which will pool experts to consider humanity’s response should we discover intelligent life forms beyond our planet.

“Will we ever get a message from ET? We don’t know,” St Andrews computer science research fellow and Seti Post-Detection Hub coordinator John Elliott said in a statement . “But we do know that we cannot afford to be ill prepared – scientifically, socially, and politically rudderless – for an event that could turn into reality as early as tomorrow and which we cannot afford to mismanage.”

It’s not that no one has thought about what to do if aliens announce themselves. The Seti community developed alien contact protocols in 1989, but they haven’t been updated since 2010, and are narrowly focused on what scientists should do rather than society-wide actions and impacts.

“We need to coordinate our expert knowledge not only for assessing the evidence but also for considering the human social response, as our understanding progresses and what we know and what we don’t know is communicated,” Dr Elliott said. “And the time to do this is now.”

Research into UFOs, or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), in the preferred US government nomenclature, has picked up in recent years after decades of official quiet.

In May, US intelligence officials briefed lawmakers in DC on UFOs for the first time since the 1970s , when the US Air Force closed its Project Blue Book investigation into UFOs by concluding there was no evidence to suggest they were extraterrestrial in origin. At the May hearing, officials told lawmakers that UFO sightings by US military members were “frequent and ongoing,” and that 143 such sightings since 2004 remained unexplained.

A report to Congress on UFOs from the Director of National Intelligence was due on Halloween but has been delayed. Leaks to the New York Times , however, suggest the report found most instances of UFO sightings were weather balloons, other airborne trash, or foreign countries’ intelligence operations.

A nine-month Nasa investigation into UFOs launched on 25 October , meanwhile, and will issue a public report sometime in the summer of 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
The Independent

Extortionist threatens to publish Australian customer data

An extortionist has threatened to make Medibank customer data public within 24 hours after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers.Medibank on Monday ruled out paying ransom for the stolen data. The theft was reported to police Oct. 19 when trade in the company’s shares was halted for a week.The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed sum was paid.“Based on the extensive advice we have received from cybercrime experts, we believe there...
The Independent

Who is Lord Lucan? Mystery of the gambling peer who vanished after nanny was murdered

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Lord Lucan is back in the news, following claims by a facial recognition expert an elderly man in Australia is an exact match for the alleged killer.Lord Lucan’s name, and the case, have remained in the public consciousness decades after his unexplained disappearance in 1974. But how much do we know about the aristocrat, who continues to fill column inches 23 years after he was legally declared dead? Below we look at the key figures in one of the most notorious disappearing acts in history. Who is Lord Lucan? Richard John Bingham...
The Independent

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation.There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates and races, and the perspectives of the voters casting ballots.Here are some tips for navigating social media on Election Day — and in the days or weeks that follow.MISHAPS WILL HAPPEN. IT DOESN'T MEAN THERE IS FRAUDElections are run by humans, and mistakes are unavoidable. Yet, stripped of context, stories of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk under fire for tweeting meme featuring Nazi soldier

Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has come under fire for sharing a meme featuring a Nazi soldier as a joke about technological progress. The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire tweeted a black and white...
The Independent

Activist marches through London in almost nothing but paint in bid to save birds

A conservationist has marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK.Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park wearing dark blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele.The 36-year-old then marched with a group of protesters to Hyde Park Corner, past Buckingham Palace and through Westminster to Downing Street where she read out a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Members of the public could be seen stopping, pointing and taking pictures as she marched through...
The Independent

The Independent

910K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy