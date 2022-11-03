Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Tim McGraw Reacts to Saturday’s Biggest Sports Events, And He’s Got Mixed Feelings
If you see Tim McGraw smiling ear-to-ear, just know it might not have anything to… The post Tim McGraw Reacts to Saturday’s Biggest Sports Events, And He’s Got Mixed Feelings appeared first on Outsider.
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Brittany Mahomes Drops ‘Fire’ Photos During Chiefs SNF Game, Internet Has Words
While the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Night Football, Brittany Mahomes was in attendance. Donned in black with boots to match and a long red overcoat, she took some pictures from the tunnel and sideline. Fans, as usual, were ready to sound off on just about anything related to the pictures.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Terry Bradshaw’s Eyebrow-Raising Remark During NFL Pregame Show Goes Viral
NFL fans were stunned again by a comment made by Terry Bradshaw during the pregame show on Sunday. Even his cohorts were raising their eyebrows and immediately calling him out on what he said. Really, you just gotta hear it for yourself. The crew was talking bout the Seahawks and...
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game
When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs games, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, prefers as little… The post Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game appeared first on Outsider.
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Two Huge Rams Left Completely Frozen Still After Thunderous Headbutt: VIDEO
These two rams may need to enter concussion protocol. In this viral video posted to Twitter by Outsider, two rams butt heads and immediately freeze up after the brutal collision. The footage begins as one rams starts to size up the other, and both brace for impact while charging full speed at each other.
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Outsider.com
580K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0