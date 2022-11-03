ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Black artist's flyer for Bucktown show mistaken by some for hate group propaganda

By John Garcia via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMcHk_0ixxL9GI00

A Black artist who goes by the name Hyero has been working hard to get a Bucktown gallery space ready to host her new exhibit this weekend. And the exhibit has garnered much more attention than originally expected since the 23-year-old distributed flyers around Chicago for the show, which is called "White Only," with a drawing of a noose.

"Racism is alive and prevalent as much as we act like it doesn't exist. I live it every day," she said.

Some critics have complained the flyers suggest they come from white supremacists or some other hate group.

"I believe people should understand what a noose on anything should represent. It represents the blood of my ancestors," said a concerned resident, who did not want to share his name.

The flyers contain little information but offer a QR code which links to the show's website. There, the artist offers some explanation of her philosophy.

One of the prominent works in the show is a depiction of Hyero and her sister when they were children being detained and questioned by police wearing white hoods just blocks from their home, something that is based in a real experience.

Some of the flyers for the show were attached to street light poles in Hyde Park but someone apparently removed them. Hyero said she understands why people might be offended, and said art is intended to provoke emotional responses.

"I think all art should evoke some emotion. Whether that should be sadness or anger...it could just be happy," she said.

The show is set to open Friday.

Comments / 16

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

It's Racist Hate Speech, plain and simple. Or is the Double Standard of Liberals hard at work again. If the word 'White' was replaced by 'Black' this would result in a National Furor. Remember the Bubba Wallace scandal in Nascar.

Reply
12
Ruthie Galindo
4d ago

Well I'm white and totally against this crap, but individuals just don't stop because it's more fun to hate...more fun to stir the pot..disgusting...

Reply(3)
8
Thomas Wright
4d ago

well they should arrest them throw them in jail for racial harassment be ause just the look of that brings horrible thought to mind is exactly what they all would say if it was a white group that put it up racism is racism regardless who's doing it or not

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947wls.com

Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony

“Each of us are here today as a result of the love of thousands.” Those words spoken by Sharon Hoogstraten on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Wilmette reflected the importance of honoring ancestors now and in the future. Hoogstraten was a guest of honor at a plaque dedication honoring her ancestor, Archange Chevalier Ouilmette, and the […] The post Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy