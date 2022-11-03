Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
Carvana Stock Tanks 20% in Continued Sell-Off
Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Apple Warns Covid Restrictions in China Are Hurting iPhone Production
IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 27,914.21 on strong earnings reports. The...
Here's How We Chose the Companies on CNBC's First-Ever Top Startups for the Enterprise List
Digital transformation is the CNBC Technology Executive Council's reason for being – CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from industries across the economy share ideas about the latest technology to meet customer needs, improve employee productivity and mitigate risk. The idea for a list of enterprise-focused, technology-driven startups powering digital transformation,...
Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Is the Biggest Ever—But Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary Disagree on What to Do If You Win
If you're lucky enough to win Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot draw — the biggest ever — you'll need to figure out what to do with all that money. Celebrity investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have different takes on how to make the most of your winnings, although both advise against spending too much right away.
Meta Planning Large-Scale Layoffs This Week: Report
Facebook’s parent company Meta is reportedly planning large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Menlo Park-based company has about 87,000 employees worldwide. This would be the first major cuts in the company’s 18-year history. One reason? Meta is the worst performer in...
‘Create Adversity': Startup CEO on Raising Kids With an Entrepreneurial Mind
Ever since she was young, Cheryl Sew Hoy always knew she wanted to run her own business. "When teachers asked what's your ambition … and a lot of kids wanted to be doctors or lawyers. My ambition was [to be] a businesswoman," she told CNBC Make It. That childhood...
Virgin Orbit Raises $25 Million From Branson's Conglomerate as Cash Reserve Dwindles
Virgin Orbit announced that Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an existing shareholder, made a $25 million investment on Nov. 4. The company, which uses a modified 747 jet to launch satellites with its rockets, brought in revenue of $30.9 million during the third quarter and had $71.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.
