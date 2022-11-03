ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
Carvana Stock Tanks 20% in Continued Sell-Off

Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock

Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss

Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook

Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Apple Warns Covid Restrictions in China Are Hurting iPhone Production

IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 27,914.21 on strong earnings reports. The...
Here's How We Chose the Companies on CNBC's First-Ever Top Startups for the Enterprise List

Digital transformation is the CNBC Technology Executive Council's reason for being – CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from industries across the economy share ideas about the latest technology to meet customer needs, improve employee productivity and mitigate risk. The idea for a list of enterprise-focused, technology-driven startups powering digital transformation,...
Meta Planning Large-Scale Layoffs This Week: Report

Facebook’s parent company Meta is reportedly planning large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Menlo Park-based company has about 87,000 employees worldwide. This would be the first major cuts in the company’s 18-year history. One reason? Meta is the worst performer in...
Virgin Orbit Raises $25 Million From Branson's Conglomerate as Cash Reserve Dwindles

Virgin Orbit announced that Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an existing shareholder, made a $25 million investment on Nov. 4. The company, which uses a modified 747 jet to launch satellites with its rockets, brought in revenue of $30.9 million during the third quarter and had $71.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.

