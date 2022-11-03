A major clinical trial shows how to reduce the risk of stomach bleeding occasionally caused by regular aspirin use

Read full article on original website
Specific modifier genes determine the effect of mutations that cause non-compaction cardiomyopathy
Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
Clinical trial finds novel therapy markedly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in people with cardiovascular disease
Lipoprotein(a) is a special type of bad cholesterol that is believed to contribute to heart disease, but there are no approved pharmacological therapies to decrease its concentration in the bloodstream. Olpasiran is an investigational drug that reduces lipoprotein(a) concentration by degrading the RNA that codes for a protein that is an essential part of the molecule.
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Bivalirudin safer, more effective than heparin for treating heart attack patients undergoing coronary intervention
Bivalirudin is a safer and more effective anticoagulant than heparin for treating patients with the most serious type of heart attacks who undergo urgent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and can lower the risk of death or major bleeding by 31 percent. These are findings from a new study led by...
Study shows that adaptive immune responses can cause cellular loss in the aging brain
Past neuroscience studies have consistently demonstrated that the aging of the mammalian nervous system is liked with a decline in the volume and functioning of white matter, nerve fibers found in deep brain tissues. Although this is now a well-established finding, the mechanisms underpinning the decline of white matter and associated pathologies are poorly understood.
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Intravenous iron improves long-term outcomes for people with heart failure and iron deficiency
Long-term treatment with iron administered intravenously improved symptoms and reduced recurrent hospitalizations among people with heart failure and iron deficiency, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure
Two common diuretics used to control blood pressure had no difference in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Conservative management vs. dialysis for preventing hospitalizations in patients with advanced kidney diseases
For some individuals with advanced kidney disease, dialysis may not be the optimal treatment strategy for their condition, and these patients may be better served with conservative non-dialytic management that focuses on quality of life and symptom control. Investigators recently examined the differential impact of conservative management vs. dialysis on hospitalization outcomes across varying racial/ethnic groups in a large national cohort of patients with advanced kidney disease. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
Early use of ECMO devices does not improve outcomes in people with cardiogenic shock
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Oral ENT-01 safe, significantly improves constipation in persons with Parkinson disease
A randomized controlled trial of 150 persons with Parkinson disease has found that (oral squalamine phosphate) ENT-01 is safe for up to 25 days of treatment and significantly improves constipation and possibly neurological symptoms. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Parkinson disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder...
Triglyceride-lowering trial neutral for cardiovascular event reduction
Levels of triglycerides are routinely measured as part of a preventive cardiology work-up and lowering triglycerides with several classes of drugs is common medical practice. Yet, in a major randomized trial of the novel drug pemafibrate, researchers found no reduction in rates of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death over a five-year period, despite the drug lowering triglycerides by 26 percent compared to placebo. The study was led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and included more than 10,000 participants. The new data were presented today at the annual meetings of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.
New antibiotic shows promising results in clinical trials
QPX9003, a novel antibiotic developed by Monash University researchers targeting antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" has achieved an important milestone in its clinical development, with the initial Phase 1 studies of the drug delivering very promising safety and tolerability results. Data presented at IDWeek 2022 in Washington DC in October included results from...
Study investigates aggression toward caregivers in Parkinson's disease patients
Caregivers already dealing with the stress of looking after a loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease often have another concern to contend with—aggressive behavior directed toward them from the Parkinson's patient. A new study led by Zachary Macchi, MD, assistant professor of neurology in the University of Colorado School...
Decision support tool used in the emergency department reduces rates of death or hospitalization after heart failure
A tool that emergency department clinicians can use to guide hospital admission or discharge decisions for heart failure patients reduces 30-day all-cause death or cardiovascular hospitalization by 12%, according to a new trial from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) at University Health Network (UHN), ICES, and the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research.
Biochemists, cancer biologists find key vulnerability in rare brain tumors
Since the start of her career, Jennifer DeLuca has been fascinated by mitosis, the everyday biological process of cell division: how it works, which proteins and cellular machineries are involved, and why it sometimes goes wrong and leads to disease. About a decade ago, the professor in Colorado State University's...
Which COVID vaccine you get could affect your myocarditis risk
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
