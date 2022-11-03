ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You

On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae

Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Piggy Lou to the Family

Justin and Hailey Bieber have added a new member to their family, and it’s a much fluffier addition than you might expect. The couple recently adopted a new dog named Piggy Lou, who made her Instagram debut on Halloween. Hailey shared a picture of Piggy Lou dressed up in a sweet piggy outfit, and announced that Lou would be “Oscar’s new baby sister.” The Biebers welcomed Oscar into their family back in 2018, now making them the proud parents of two little pups.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage

Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae

Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce

Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian and Ye Are Apparently Back on Speaking Terms

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms, after the pair were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game. Held at SoFi Stadium on November 5, the former husband and wife were seen to be calmly making conversation as they showed support for Saint, a pretty stark contrast from the situation they were in a month ago. Pictures shared by TMZ showed Kardashian and West on the sidelines alongside their daughter North West.
Hypebae

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday and it looked pretty hysterical. In tribute to Kris, each member of the family decided to dress up as the momager, showcasing signature looks from all of her different phases. Kim Kardashian and North West shared their transformation on...
Hypebae

UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal

UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
Hypebae

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of the annual LACMA Art and Film Gala, which honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian. With support from Gucci, the event saw a star-studded attendance with select names wearing pieces designed by Alessandro Michele.
Hypebae

Billionaire Boys Club Gives Back With Limited Edition Candle

Pharrell Williams is giving back through Billionaire Boys Club as the thoughtful streetwear brand is teaming up with Frères Branchiaux Candles. Founded by the Gill Brothers, Frères Branchiaux Candles are made with love as they are all hand poured in small batches, hand packaged and carefully curated in their warehouse. 10% of the homegrown brand’s annual profits are donated to homeless shelters nationwide.
Hypebae

Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration

Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.
Hypebae

Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy

Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid Deactivates Her Twitter Account

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to leave Twitter. The news comes after Elon Musk bought the social media company, implementing unreasonable changes such as mass layoffs and forcing employees to work 84 hours a week. The model took to Instagram to explain why she deactivated her account. “For a...

