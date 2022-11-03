Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You
On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Piggy Lou to the Family
Justin and Hailey Bieber have added a new member to their family, and it’s a much fluffier addition than you might expect. The couple recently adopted a new dog named Piggy Lou, who made her Instagram debut on Halloween. Hailey shared a picture of Piggy Lou dressed up in a sweet piggy outfit, and announced that Lou would be “Oscar’s new baby sister.” The Biebers welcomed Oscar into their family back in 2018, now making them the proud parents of two little pups.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae
TikTok Says You Need to Apply Foundation With Your Hands for a Flawless Base — And It’s True
Many beauty enthusiasts will tell you they prefer applying foundation with their hands to get the best coverage and flawless base. However, this beauty editor begs to differ, but the beauty side of TikTok agrees and stands by this theory. Liquid products are generally messy, and when you’re wearing a...
Stop swiping, start talking: the rise and rise of the blind dating app
Call them crazy, but more and more online daters are choosing to start conversations without vetting each other’s profile pictures. It’s almost as if looks aren’t the only thing that matters!. If speed dating mixed with blind dating sounds like your idea of hell, look away now....
Hypebae
Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce
Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Matthew Perry says Cameron Diaz accidentally punched him 'smack in the side of my face' during a date
In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry said that he and Diaz were set up after her split from Justin Timberlake.
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Raven Tells Nancy She Doesn't Want Her F-ckboy via TikTok
Raven Ross from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind was not a fan favorite at first, but in just four weeks, she’s found love and won us over. Her latest run on TikTok since the drama with Bartise, SK and Nancy, has been equally comedic and truthfully, petty as f-ck.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian and Ye Are Apparently Back on Speaking Terms
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms, after the pair were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game. Held at SoFi Stadium on November 5, the former husband and wife were seen to be calmly making conversation as they showed support for Saint, a pretty stark contrast from the situation they were in a month ago. Pictures shared by TMZ showed Kardashian and West on the sidelines alongside their daughter North West.
Hypebae
Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday and it looked pretty hysterical. In tribute to Kris, each member of the family decided to dress up as the momager, showcasing signature looks from all of her different phases. Kim Kardashian and North West shared their transformation on...
Hypebae
UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal
UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
Hypebae
Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Finally Confront Each Other About 'Laguna Beach' Drama
We’re finally going back to the beginning. The upcoming episode of Kristen Cavallari and Stephen Colletti‘s Laguna Beach-inspired podcast, Back to the Beach, features a very unexpected, special guest: Lauren Conrad. During the MTV series, which aired from 2004 to 2006, Cavallari and Conrad seemingly did not get...
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 LACMA Art and Film Gala
Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of the annual LACMA Art and Film Gala, which honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian. With support from Gucci, the event saw a star-studded attendance with select names wearing pieces designed by Alessandro Michele.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club Gives Back With Limited Edition Candle
Pharrell Williams is giving back through Billionaire Boys Club as the thoughtful streetwear brand is teaming up with Frères Branchiaux Candles. Founded by the Gill Brothers, Frères Branchiaux Candles are made with love as they are all hand poured in small batches, hand packaged and carefully curated in their warehouse. 10% of the homegrown brand’s annual profits are donated to homeless shelters nationwide.
Hypebae
Sydney Sweeney’s Tightly Slicked Back Bun Is Balletcore at Its Highest Form
Celebrities invaded Los Angeles to take to the red carpet for the LACMA Art and Film Gala — and Sydney Sweeney appeared in full ballerina glamour from her hair down to her makeup and ensemble choices. Balletcore is having a real moment in fashion right now and it’s trickling...
Hypebae
Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration
Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Rosé Keeps It Chic in Black Dress at LACMA Art and Film Gala
BLACKPINK member Rosé is staying busy this fall season — the K-pop star, who is currently on the North American leg of her group’s BORN PINK world tour, made a quick stop in Los Angeles to attend the 11th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala. The 25-year-old...
Hypebae
Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy
Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid Deactivates Her Twitter Account
Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to leave Twitter. The news comes after Elon Musk bought the social media company, implementing unreasonable changes such as mass layoffs and forcing employees to work 84 hours a week. The model took to Instagram to explain why she deactivated her account. “For a...
