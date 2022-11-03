Read full article on original website
powerofpositivity.com
18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore
Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
MedicineNet.com
What Foods Worsen Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes pain and limited functional mobility due to inflamed joint tissue. Many people with RA report that certain foods make their symptoms worse or better, but there is little evidence to support a specific RA diet. A poor diet in general may...
Medical News Today
What blood tests can help to diagnose psoriatic arthritis?
A doctor may order blood tests to help diagnose psoriatic arthritis (PsA). They can also help to rule out other possible causes of joint pain and stiffness, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Doctors do not rely solely on blood tests to diagnose PsA. This is because the following blood tests...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
MedicalXpress
Ultraprocessed foods linked to premature deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
healthcareguys.com
7 Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
You can still enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle when you have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s natural to feel angry, frustrated, afraid, and uncertain when you’ve been diagnosed with the disease. You wake up with your joints feeling stiff and painful every morning, and sometimes even the simplest chores like laundry and cooking become a challenge.
MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
Medical News Today
Immune reaction to a gut bug may trigger rheumatoid arthritis
A study has found high levels of antibodies against a protein from a gut bacterium in people at risk of rheumatoid arthritis and those who already have the disease. Previous research has implicated high levels of the gut bacterium, called Prevotella copri, in rheumatoid arthritis. The authors of the new...
Black Death may have fuelled rise in diabetes and arthritis, study says OLD
Diabetes, arthritis and multiple sclerosis can be traced back to the Black Death, according to new research.The plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fuelled genes that makes people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases.It shaped human evolution by influencing responses against pathogens. Pandemics may continue to do so in the future – with implications for Covid-19.Natural selection occurred at pace in survivors, leaving their descendants at increased risk, say scientists.Co-author Professor Hendrik Poinar, of McMaster University in Ontario, said: “When a pandemic of this nature – killing 30 to 50 per cent of the population – occurs, there is bound to be...
EverydayHealth.com
Experts Expand Definition of Rheumatoid Arthritis Remission
Decreasing disease activity in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has long been the goal of medical treatment. But measuring when a person has met their goal — when symptoms are alleviated or at a low enough level that they don't impair function or overall health — is not always clear.
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
KevinMD.com
Why adopt a lifestyle pyramid for rheumatoid arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis is a common autoimmune disease affecting approximately 1.5 million people only in the United States. The most common symptoms that will bring patients to the doctor are:. pain. swelling and stiffness in multiple joints. most of the time, in a bilateral and symmetric pattern. Unfortunately, rheumatoid arthritis is...
MedicalXpress
Did having kidney disease and other conditions affect COVID-19 outcomes in different waves of the pandemic?
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
MedicalXpress
Increased pediatric metabolic imbalance incidence during pandemic indicates problem with the early diagnosis of diabetes
If children and young people have already developed metabolic imbalances (diabetic ketoacidosis) at the time of diagnosis of type 1 diabetes (T1D), this can result in complications such as extended stays in hospital, poorer long-term control of blood sugar levels, brain edema, or even a higher mortality rate. During the...
MedicalXpress
Intravenous iron improves long-term outcomes for people with heart failure and iron deficiency
Long-term treatment with iron administered intravenously improved symptoms and reduced recurrent hospitalizations among people with heart failure and iron deficiency, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
sciencealert.com
Newly Discovered Gut Microbe Could Be a Trigger For Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. In our recently published...
