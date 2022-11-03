ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms

Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
BBC

England v Japan: Jamie George included in 36-man training squad after injury

Jamie George has been included in the England squad after breaking two metatarsals less than six weeks ago. The Saracens hooker was expected to be out for 10 weeks after injuring his foot against Leicester on 1 October. But the 32-year-old is in Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad for Saturday's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy