Read full article on original website
Related
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
BBC
England v Japan: Jamie George included in 36-man training squad after injury
Jamie George has been included in the England squad after breaking two metatarsals less than six weeks ago. The Saracens hooker was expected to be out for 10 weeks after injuring his foot against Leicester on 1 October. But the 32-year-old is in Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad for Saturday's...
Comments / 0