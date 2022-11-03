Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Louisiana's Lainey Wilson: From Baskin to Nashville to ‘Yellowstone,’ she's having a moment
A week after the release of her new album, “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson is poised to be the belle of the ball at the Country Music Association Awards. In addition to performing that night, the northeast Louisiana native has six CMA nominations, more than other nominee this year. Her potential wins include female vocalist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. She’ll be on TV again on Sunday, Nov. 13, making her acting debut in the new season of “Yellowstone.”
NOLA.com
St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
wrkf.org
In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana
Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
NOLA.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, forecast to strengthen to hurricane on way to Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Florida and then entering the Gulf of Mexico, hurricane forecasters said. The current track has Nicole turning northeast in the Gulf and hitting Florida again before moving through Georgia and South...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
brproud.com
What do I need to know before I vote in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here this Tuesday, Nov. 8. Are you prepared? Here are some reminders voters need to know ahead of time. Check your voter registration status by going to Voter Search on the Louisiana Secretary of State website and putting in your information.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints
The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
wbrz.com
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
NOLA.com
Who ended up at No. 1? Check out the Final LSWA High School Football Polls for 2022
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes in parentheses. Others receiving votes: West Monroe 33, Carencro 11, East St. John 7, Benton 4, Slidell 3, Parkway 2. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. St. Thomas More (8) 9-1 127 1. 2. Warren Easton 8-1 112...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
KPLC TV
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
‘One moment can cost you the rest of your life:’ Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana’s Criminal Justice Reform package signed into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has been on a statewide tour to mark the five-year anniversary of Louisiana’s bi-partisan Criminal Justice Reform Package. Many of the 10 bills of the criminal justice reform package took effect on November 1, 2017. And some people are turning...
KTBS
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions.
Louisiana Shrimp Association demanding federal help over imported shrimp
The Louisiana Shrimp Association is sounding the alarm on what they say is a growing problem.
