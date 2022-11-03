ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Louisiana's Lainey Wilson: From Baskin to Nashville to ‘Yellowstone,’ she's having a moment

A week after the release of her new album, “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson is poised to be the belle of the ball at the Country Music Association Awards. In addition to performing that night, the northeast Louisiana native has six CMA nominations, more than other nominee this year. Her potential wins include female vocalist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. She’ll be on TV again on Sunday, Nov. 13, making her acting debut in the new season of “Yellowstone.”
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
COVINGTON, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

What do I need to know before I vote in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here this Tuesday, Nov. 8. Are you prepared? Here are some reminders voters need to know ahead of time. Check your voter registration status by going to Voter Search on the Louisiana Secretary of State website and putting in your information.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints

The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

