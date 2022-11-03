A week after the release of her new album, “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson is poised to be the belle of the ball at the Country Music Association Awards. In addition to performing that night, the northeast Louisiana native has six CMA nominations, more than other nominee this year. Her potential wins include female vocalist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. She’ll be on TV again on Sunday, Nov. 13, making her acting debut in the new season of “Yellowstone.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO