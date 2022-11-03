ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Inside the Surprise Revival of ‘Girls5eva’ at Netflix — and Why It Almost Didn’t Happen

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3u0s_0ixxKMXr00

It’s de rigeur now when a show is canceled: Disappointed studio execs and producers promise fans that they’ll shop their orphaned series to other outlets. Of course, most of the time, nothing happens — after all, who wants to pick up a show that no one was watching in the first place? But sometimes, the stars align: In the case of “Cobra Kai,” for example, Netflix was able to nab that show when YouTube got out of the scripted originals business, and turn it into a monster hit.

Netflix has picked up several canceled series over the years (up next: NBC’s “Manifest”). But the case of “ Girls5eva ” is a bit unique. The Universal TV comedy aired for two seasons on sister Peacock to raves from TV critics — but crickets in the general population. That’s despite the rapid-fire pop-culture infused comedy and music at the heart of the show, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star as 40-something former members of a girl group who are now trying to make a comeback.

Peacock wasn’t going to give the show a third season (figuring that money could be better spent on programming that’s working for the nascent streamer, including sports). At that point, the series could have very well faded away. Would a non-NBCU outlet rush to acquire a show it didn’t own?

Instead, last week “Girls5eva” was given a new lease on life: Netflix ordered a third season of the show and has also acquired non-exclusive rights to the show’s first two seasons — which has the potential for exposing the comedy to an entirely new, and much larger, audience.

It’s the kind of deal that usually wouldn’t happen — but did, through the tenacity of reps and the goodwill of execs eager to maintain good talent relations with exec producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Meredith Scardino and Jeff Richmond. Everyone involved in the surprise repreive credits a unique set of relationships for making it happen.

When it appeared unlikely that Peacock would renew “Girls5eva,” WME’s Richard Weitz and 3 Arts’ David Miner (also an EP on the show) — who both rep Fey and series creator Scardino, among others — sprung into action. Fey’s and Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” had just been canceled by NBC, and they weren’t about to let another one of the producers’ shows bite the dust.

They ultimately made just one call — to Netflix. The streamer had previously saved Fey’s and Carlock’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” after NBC, which had originally ordered that show, cut bait. The Netflix exec ranks there are stocked with former NBCUniversal execs who already have strong relationships with both Fey and Carlock and company, as well as with Universal TV (which has several shows on Netflix, including the new “Blockbuster”).

The reps also knew they had several “Girls5eva” fans at Netflix — including comedy head Tracey Pakosta, who had actually tried to order the music-themed comedy at NBC when she was co-head of scripted at the network. (Peacock had made a series order, which NBC couldn’t match at the time.)

“It’s a show that we loved,” Pakosta says. “We thought we could give it another lease on life.”

Although moving “Girls5eva” to Netflix could fuel a negative narrative for Peacock, NBCU execs from CEO Jeff Shell on down signed off on the deal, realizing that, in success, “Girls5eva” could turn into a valuable asset for the company. And even the NBCU folks who weren’t thrilled with seeing “Girls5eva” go to a competitor knew what it meant toward solidifying their relationships with the producers. “It was a hard call, but they were mensches about it,” says one insider. “It’s value for their own library. If it turns into ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ then great.”

(That, of course, is reference to the “Schitt’s Creek effect” that Netflix has had on countless critically acclaimed, but not widely viewed, shows that became hits after moving to the streamer.)

“Everybody had the same goal, which was we wanted this to continue,” says one insider. “They invested all this time and energy and people loved it. And they’re excited now that so many more people are finally going think it’s brand new and watch it. No one’s making any money on this, everyone’s really doing it for relationships and for the belief that the show is a winner.”

The trickiest part, and why it took several months to finalize, came down to international deals. “Girls5eva” was sold exclusively to various outlets across the globe. Some territories were quickly on board, while others didn’t want to give up their rights so easily. Insiders say there came a point during the summer where work on the deal slowed down as NBCU looked to extract those global arrangements. Ultimately, a pact worked out that will allow the first two seasons to continue to be available elsewhere, including Peacock in the U.S., while Season 3 is exclusive on Netflix.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions as to how the transition will work: For this winter awards season, “Girls5eva” is still Peacock’s FYC responsibility, for example. And Netflix won’t likely premiere its run of Seasons 1 and 2 until closer to the launch of Season 3, in order to excite viewers for the new episodes rather than making them wait a year.

It was complicated, but a learning lesson in how relationships and belief in a show can actually score results. Says one exec: “Good things don’t have to die.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature “Everything and the Universe.” The film stars E.J. Bonilla (“The Old Man”), Nicolette Pearse (“Kim’s Convenience”), Chelsea Gilligan (“Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series “Cleansed,” co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018. In the film, skeptical, sexually fluid scientist, Jane Kinney (Pearse) and believer in fate, Henry Devine (Bonilla) meet on their way to the...
Variety

Dave Chappelle Set to Return as Host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to make a return visit as host of “Saturday Night Live,” taking the helm for the episode that will follow next week’s mid-term elections. “SNL” confirmed on-air Saturday that the controversial comedian is on tap to host the Nov. 12 edition, which lands four days after the nation goes to the polls for federal, state and local elections. Rap duo Black Star will join Chappelle as music guest, NBC revealed. Chappelle’s return follows the pattern of him taking on post-election hosting duties set since his first visit to the show in 2016 and his return in 2020. Chappelle...
Variety

James Cameron Is Prepared to End ‘Avatar’ Franchise After Three Films If Sequels Underperform: ‘How Many People Give a S— Now?’

When James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally opens in theaters this December, it will bring the “Avatar” franchise back to the big screen after 13 years and lead into four more “Avatar” sequels. Well, not so fast. Speaking to Total Film magazine, Cameron said he’s prepared to cut his franchise short should “The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3” underperform at the box office. “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not...
Variety

‘Gears of War’ Movie and Animated Series Coming to Netflix

“Gears of War,” one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is expanding to Netflix. Netflix is making a feature film adaptation followed by an adult animation series based on the sci-fi shooter franchise, the company announced Monday. The streamer also notes there is “potential for more stories to follow.” Video game developer The Coalition, who took the reins on “Gears of War” after Microsoft acquired the rights to the series from original creator Epic Games, has partnered with Netflix on the upcoming adaptations. The first “Gears of War” released exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006 and followed...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
Variety

ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast

ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Announces Full Cast, Begins Production

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has announced its full cast as production gets underway. In addition to previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, the series will officially star Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”). Per the official series description, “The Acolyte” is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic...
Variety

‘Game of Zones’ Creators Adam, Craig Malamut Set Animated Comedy at Fox

Adam and Craig Malamut have landed a series order at Fox for an animated comedy series currently titled “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.” The official series description states, “brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies suddenly find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Lucky for them, the town started a radical Universal Basic Income pilot program, giving all residents of Glantontown $3,000 per month with no strings attached. Now, Mark, Hank and the rest of their local buddies are once again kids in the summertime, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and...
Variety

John Leguizamo Fuels Documentary Ambitions at NBC News, MSNBC

John Leguizamo hasn’t been known in the past for his interviewing skills, but he sure likes to talk. And that may be enough. The actor and comedian may be recognized most for his theatrical work in self-conceived shows like “Mambo Mouth” and “Latin History for Morons” as well as his parts in movies such as “Carlito’s Way” and “Encanto.” Yet he may have a chance to take on a role in documentary programing previously held by people like Anthoney Bourdain, Stanley Tucci and W. Kamau Bell. Interviewing people “is not exactly what I naturally do,” Leguizamo acknowledges during a phone interview. “Luckily,...
Variety

‘Manifest’ Creator Jeff Rake Breaks Down Season 4’s Biggest Twists in a Spoiler-Filled QA

Spoiler alert: This article discusses all plot points from the first 10 episodes of Season 4 of “Manifest.” The first 10 episodes of “Manifest’s” fourth season have now dropped on Netflix, after a labored birth in which the show was rescued by the streamer after NBC canceled it in May 2021. And naturally, the show’s mysteries deepen. After catching up with the survivors of Flight 828, Variety spoke with “Manifest” creator Jeff Rake, who broke down all of the twists and turns — and gave a preview of the show’s upcoming final 10 episodes. The last shot in this batch of episodes...
Variety

‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining Disney+’s upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series as the Greek god Hermes, the streamer announced Monday. The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins the upcoming adaptation of author Rick Riordan’s popular YA series about Greek mythology. “The Adam Project” actor Walker Scobell stars as 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon and begins training to become a hero at Camp Half Blood, a special training camp for demigods. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri play Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Other cast members include Virginia...
Variety

‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

“The Kelly Clarkson” show will now air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold two additional seasons of the daytime talk show hosted by the award-winning singer, songwriter, and inaugural “American Idol” winner to NBC Owned Television Stations. “Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple...
Variety

‘The Crown’s’ Diana-Divorce Season Is Its Weakest Yet: TV Review

The fourth season of “The Crown,” in 2020, seemed finally to crack the case of how to depict Queen Elizabeth II: in opposition. Writer Peter Morgan is inexorably drawn to the sovereign, and does his best work with her when she’s in one-on-one conflict. Previously, he depicted Tony Blair pushing her toward change in the film “The Queen”; Blair is among the prime ministers whose relationships with Her Majesty build towards a prismatic portrait in the stage play “The Audience.” And on television, in showing the Queen’s 1980s as shadowed by her vexed relationships with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher,...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Variety

India’s Amit Sadh on Second Seasons of Prime Video’s ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows,’ ZEE5’s ‘Duranga’

India’s Amit Sadh is a busy actor these days with a streaming series due imminently, another in the works and two feature films. Season 2 of psychological thriller “Breathe: Into the Shadows,” created by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video, sees Sadh’s police officer on the trail of an antagonist with an alter ego, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The series, a spin-off from 2018 series “Breathe,” which also featured Sadh’s character, continues where the first season left off. “When I read the script I said it is the best – it is pacier, it is...
Variety

Canceled ‘Avatar’ Sequel, Titled ‘The High Ground,’ Had a 132-Page Script and Zero Gravity Battle: ’There’s Great Stuff in It’

James Cameron revealed in Sept. that he spent an entire year writing an “Avatar” sequel that ended up being thrown in the trash. So what exactly was that sequel? The filmmaker finally discussed details with Total Film magazine about the canceled “Avatar” movie, including its official title: “Avatar: The Higher Ground.” The script that got thrown away came in at well over 100 pages. “I was working with a team of writers. We had a lot of ideas,” Cameron said. “We kept trying to corral it into a box and it never quite fit. So at a certain point, I said,...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy