Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should
A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
WSLS
Pulaski County manhunt underway, neighbors ‘worried,’ ‘hoping for the best outcome’
PULASKI, Va. – A manhunt continues in the New River Valley. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous. We’re told he tried to steal a cop car and run over two police officers. People in Pulaski said they have...
wakg.com
Sparta Man Sentenced to 50 to 72 Months in Connection to Drug Related Death in Rockingham County
On December 29, 2021, Ladawn Edwards, 27, of Sparta, NC was found deceased in a field off of Gold Hill Rd in Madison N.C. Earlier that morning Zachary Joseph Taylor, 22, also of Sparta, had attempted to report Edwards as a Missing Person to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
wfxrtv.com
Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies
UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
WSLS
Radford PD: Police presence on Auburn Ave. due to officers investigating an incident
RADFORD, Va. – Police are asking Radford residents to avoid the Auburn Avenue area as they work to investigate an incident. On Tuesday, Radford Police said they have officers in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue and asked that people avoid the area if possible to allow them to work safely.
