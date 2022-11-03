ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report

ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should

A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

